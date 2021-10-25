CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov: 90% of adults at least partly vaccinated from COVID-19

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ninety percent of adults in Rhode Islanders are now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Dan McKee said Monday.

The Democrat said the state is also now one of the top states in terms of the percentage of its population that is fully vaccinated.

Overall, more than 77% of residents have received one vaccine dose, and more than 70% are considered fully inoculated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Rhode Island might be small, but we are mighty – especially when it comes to getting shots in arms,” McKee said in an emailed statement. “Thank you to each and every Rhode Islander who stepped up to get vaccinated. It is because of you that we are leading the nation in vaccinations and economic recovery.”

The governor said COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots continue to be available at sites across the state, including community centers, local businesses, and schools, and that more information can be found at C19vaccineRI.org.

Rhode Island is averaging about 227 new cases of COVID-19 a day, down from about 264 a day two weeks ago. The state has reported 2,872 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started.

IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com

COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill passes W.Va. House, heads to Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The highly debated COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill has passed. The special session took a turn last week when West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice threw this curveball at lawmakers, asking for more exemptions as a way to protect employees from vaccine mandates. After hours of debate and...
CHARLESTON, WV
