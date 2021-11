Iowa is not boring. Don't believe it if anyone tells you otherwise! Some pretty wild things have gone down in our state. Let's go through a few of them!. Okay, so I was aware of Ozzy's infamous moment when he bit the head off of a bat after a concert (talk about riding the Crazy Train) but, I wasn't aware that it was in Des Moines! It happened in 1982 during his solo tour.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO