Teneo has appointed Christine Loh as senior advisor. She will help Teneo’s clients to better understand, navigate and respond to the changing policy and business landscape as it relates to China’s climate, environment and sustainability agendas. Prior to this, Loh served as Hong Kong’s Undersecretary for the Environment from 2012 to 2017 and was a Hong Kong Legislative Council member from 1992 to 1997 and 1998 to 2000. She founded Civic Exchange, a non-profit policy think tank, in 2001 and served as its CEO through 2012. In addition to her role with Teneo, Loh is chief development strategist at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and teaches at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California at Los Angeles.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO