CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP’s Gallegos named to Nancy Lieberman Award watch list for second straight season

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hqo9b_0ccEys4h00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP women’s basketball star Katia Gallegos was one of 20 players named to the 2021-22 Nancy Lieberman Award preseason watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

The Lieberman Award is given annually to the nation’s best point guard. An El Paso native and graduate of Franklin High School, it’s the second season in a row that Gallegos was named to the preseason watch list.

In 2020-21, Gallegos led the Miners with 13.8 points, 5 assists and minutes per game. She was among the leaders in Conference USA in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.62). She was recently named to the All-Conference USA Preseason Team for 2021-22.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.

Gallegos and UTEP will open the 2021-22 season Nov. 11 at home vs. Incarnate Word.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

UTEP set for road test at FAU

BOCA RATON, FL – UTEP (6-1, 3-0 Conference USA), which became bowl eligible for the first time in seven seasons, will look to extend its winning streak when the Miners play at Florida Atlantic (4-3, 2-1 C-USA) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. MT/6 ET at FAU Stadium. The Miners and Owls can be […]
BOCA RATON, FL
KTSM

UTEP comeback falls short at FAU, 28-25

BOCA RATON, FL (KTSM) — Too little, too late. UTEP (6-2, 3-1) scored 15 points in the final 3:13 of regulation, but it wasn’t enough as the Miners drop their first Conference USA game of the season at Florida Atlantic (5-3, 3-1) on Saturday night. The loss drops UTEP to 0-26-1 all-time playing in the […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSM

#9OT scores, highlights: Week 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 10 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Sam Guzman — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive drops season finale at RGV, to host Oakland in first round of playoffs

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive (18-4-10, 64 points) fell for only the fourth time in the 2021 USL Championship regular season with a 1-4 scoreline against Rio Grande Valley FC. Midfielder Chapa Herrera scored his first of the lone Locomotive goal. The result means Locomotive finishes second in the Western Conference, just behind Phoenix Rising […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
El Paso, TX
College Sports
El Paso, TX
College Basketball
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas College Basketball
El Paso, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Star, TX
KTSM

UTEP focusing on red zone offense ahead of FAU game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP boasts the No. 9 ranked defense in the country, but head coach Dana Dimel is more concerned with Florida Atlantic’s defense in this week’s matchup against the Owls. FAU has the top ranked red zone defense in the nation, an area the Miners offense has struggled to put up […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Scoreboard: Week 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 10 of the high school football season is underway. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, and Rick Hernandez. Highlight as seen on 9 Overtime can be viewed here. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chapin’s KJ Lewis receives 19th scholarship offer from Alabama

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chapin superstar basketball player KJ Lewis received his 19th NCAA Division I scholarship offer from Alabama on Monday night. The junior guard made the announcement on his social media pages. It’s the second major offer Lewis has received since last Friday, when the Memphis Tigers also came calling. Alabama, coached […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Lieberman
KTSM

Be where your feet are: Tristen Licon’s Texas dreams come true

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – No matter where he’s gone, Tristen Licon has always found success. He got his start on the basketball court as a standout guard for Americas High School, leading the Trail Blazers to an undefeated season as a senior. From there, he played collegiately at Lubbock Christian, before transferring to NCAA Division […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

New Mexico State battles, but falters on the road at Hawaii, 48-34

HONOLULU — Dedrick Parson ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and Hawaii scored three times on plays of 75 yards or longer on Saturday night to beat New Mexico State 48-34. Calvin Turner Jr. had six carries for 94 yards and a touchdown and added five receptions for 30 yards for Hawaii (4-4) […]
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#The Lieberman Award#Franklin High School#Conference Usa#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

UTEP bounces back to sweep UAB on Saturday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP volleyball team (16-5, 5-3 Conference USA) defeated UAB (9-11, 4-4 C-USA) via a sweep, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Gym.  The Miners had three players hit double-digit kills, Ema Uskokovic (15), Alianza Darley (13) and Serena Patterson (11). Kristen Fritsche led the squad with 22 assists while Hande […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

1K+
Followers
370
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy