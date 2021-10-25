UTEP’s Gallegos named to Nancy Lieberman Award watch list for second straight season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP women’s basketball star Katia Gallegos was one of 20 players named to the 2021-22 Nancy Lieberman Award preseason watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

The Lieberman Award is given annually to the nation’s best point guard. An El Paso native and graduate of Franklin High School, it’s the second season in a row that Gallegos was named to the preseason watch list.

In 2020-21, Gallegos led the Miners with 13.8 points, 5 assists and minutes per game. She was among the leaders in Conference USA in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.62). She was recently named to the All-Conference USA Preseason Team for 2021-22.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.

Gallegos and UTEP will open the 2021-22 season Nov. 11 at home vs. Incarnate Word.

