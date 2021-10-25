FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Nemvaleukin Alfa Plus Pembrolizumab for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer
Patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer appear to benefit from treatment with nemvaleukin alfa and pembrolizumab, a combination which was granted a fast track designation for this indication by the FDA. The combination of the interleukin-2 immunotherapy agent nemvaleukin alfa (previously, ALKS 4230) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was granted fast track...www.cancernetwork.com
