FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Nemvaleukin Alfa Plus Pembrolizumab for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Matthew Fowler: How might ctDNA be used to monitor patients with melanoma?. John Kirkwood, MD, PhD: There are 2 arenas. First, the measurable active disease where we can make correlations much quicker because those patients have radiologically assessable or palpable disease. So, when we say it gets larger either on the x-ray, the CT, the PET [positron emission tomography] scan, or by physical exam, we can measure whether ctDNA has tracked with that. The area where ctDNA is the largest potential benefit is the adjuvant arena, where the patient doesn’t have any measurable disease. We historically give patients a whole year of treatment with interferon, the agent we developed with the ECOG trial 30 years ago.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO