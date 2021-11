NIU head volleyball coach Ray Gooden is entering his 20th season with the program, leaving his mark at the university even though his journey here is still ongoing. Gooden is the NIU program’s all-time leader in wins with 333 and second amongst active coaches in the Mid-American Conference with 171 MAC wins. In the last nine years, Gooden has led the Huskies to seven 20-win seasons, three MAC regular season Championships and five MAC Tournament Final appearances.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO