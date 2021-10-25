CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allbirds Targets $2 Billion Valuation in IPO

By Abigail Gentrup
 6 days ago
Allbirds, the eco-friendly shoe brand, is looking to raise $269 million in its IPO, offering 15.4 million shares at $12 to $14 each — with existing stakeholders selling another 3.85 million shares. With that many outstanding shares, the company could reach a market value...

Related
MarketWatch

Udemy set for public debut after IPO prices at top of expected range, valuing company at nearly $4 billion

Udemy Inc. is set to make its public debut Friday, after the California-based online-learning platform said overnight that its initial public offering priced at $29 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $27 and $29 a share. The company sold 14.5 million shares in the IPO to raise $420.5 million. With 137.43 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at $3.99 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq some time after the open under the ticker symbol "UDMY." The company is going public at a time of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 8.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

HireRight stock opens below the IPO price, and stays there

HireRight Holdings Corp. was jeered in its public debut, as the stock opened 5.3% below its initial public offering price and slipped a bit further. A disappointing might have been expected, as the Nashville-based employment screening company's IPO priced overnight at $19 a share, below the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The stock's first trade was at $18.00 at 11:08 a.m. Eastern for 1.97 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.43 billion. The stock was recently down 7.6% at $17.55, and has traded within a range of $17.50 to $18.18 since its open. The disappointing debut came on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.2% while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.1%.
STOCKS
Front Office Sports

Apple Fights Off Supply Chain Issues in $83.4 Billion Quarter

Apple took in $83.4 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, up 29% year-over-year. The tech giant sold $65.1 billion in products, despite a supply chain crunch that CEO Tim Cook estimated cost the company around $6 billion. The company’s wearables segment brought in $8.8 billion in the quarter. The Apple...
NFL
#Ipo#Allbirds Targets
Front Office Sports

Xbox Sales Grow 166% as Microsoft Banks $45.3 Billion

Microsoft powered through supply chain issues to post huge gains in Xbox hardware sales during the first quarter of its fiscal 2022. The tech giant saw revenue rise 22% year-over-year to $45.3 billion, which was split between cloud services ($17 billion), productivity and business services like Microsoft Office ($15 billion), and its More Personal Computing segment ($13.3 billion) which includes Xbox.
MARKETS
Front Office Sports

DraftKings Pulls $22.4 Billion Entain Offer

A major potential merger in sports gambling and gaming has been called off: DraftKings announced on Tuesday “that it will not make a firm offer for Entain at this time.”. The sports betting giant made a $22.4 billion bid for Entain on Sept. 19, representing a 43% premium on the British gambling company’s stock price. That opened a negotiating period of 28 days for DraftKings to finalize the offer, which Entain extended to Nov. 16 with permission from regulators.
GAMBLING
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Adidas
protocol.com

Everything you need to know about the Allbirds IPO

The humble venture capitalist puts on her Allbirds one shoe at a time, just like everybody else (or at least everyone else in Palo Alto). Since its founding in 2015, Allbirds has become an essential component of the tech bro uniform, alongside such staples as the embroidered Patagonia quarter-zip, Lululemon ABC pants, the Zuck-inspired black T-shirt and a Y Combinator-branded Hydro Flask.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Allbirds Announces Its IPO to Raise Company Valuation to More Than $2B

Allbirds is famously known for its popular brands Wool Runners, and casual sneakers. The company has established its market through retail stores in New Zealand, China, and the United States. Allbirds Inc, a San Francisco-based footwear and private company, has announced the details of its United States initial public offering...
BUSINESS
Los Angeles Business Journal

VideoAmp Reaches $1.4 Billion Valuation

VideoAmp Inc. announced that it closed a $275 million Series F funding round. The Sawtelle-based software and data company made the announcement Oct. 21, reporting a $1.4 billion valuation after completion of the round. New investors in VideoAmp include three New York City-based firms — Spruce House Partnership, D1 Capital...
MARKETS
Front Office Sports

Equinox In Talks to Go Public via Ares Merger

Equinox is reportedly in talks to go public through a merger with Ares Acquisition after discussions fell through with Golden State Warriors minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital SPAC. The latter would’ve valued the parent company of SoulCycle above $7.5 billion. Ares Acquisition raised $1 billion in its IPO in...
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

Blackstone Buying Spanx at $1.2B Valuation

Investment giant Blackstone is buying a majority stake in apparel brand Spanx at a $1.2 billion valuation. Founded in 2000, Spanx stands apart from many longstanding activewear makers through its digital presence: Two-thirds of the company’s sales are through its website. Blackstone believes that there is strong potential for sales growth through ramped-up marketing.
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

Sportsmap Tech Acquisition Prices IPO at $100M

Sportsmap Tech Acquisition, a SPAC focused on sports technology deals, announced a $100 million initial public offering on Tuesday, offering 10 million units at $10 each. Led by Gow Media founder and CEO David Gow, the company began trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. Gow Media is the largest privately...
MARKETS
techstartups.com

GitLab pops on IPO debut at $16.5 billion valuation, its now worth twice what Microsoft paid for its rival GitHub

As you may recall, we wrote about GitLab back in September after the popular open-source code collaboration platform filed to go public after hitting a $6 billion valuation. The announcement came nearly a year after GitLab’s secondary share sale that valued the company at $6 billion. That was up from a $2.7 billion valuation in a late 2019 financing round when we covered the company.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Geely's Volvo Cars Sets IPO Price Range, Seeking up to $23 Billion Valuation

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Geely-owned Volvo Cars said on Monday its initial public offering would be priced within a range of 53 to 68 Swedish crowns per share, valuing the automaker at up to $23 billion in what is likely to be one Europe's biggest listings this year. Volvo Cars, which has...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Flutterwave eyes USD 3 billion valuation ahead of possible IPO

Nigeria-based fintech Flutterwave has planned to acquire fresh funding at USD 3 billion to triple its present valuation. According to sources familiar with the situation cited by www.technext.ng, the fintech in Africa has been in talks with potential investors. As such, a new series of funding is possible upon an agreement of terms of the funding rounds.
MARKETS
kdal610.com

Saks Fifth Avenue ecommerce unit aims for IPO at $6 billion valuation – WSJ

(Reuters) – The ecommerce business of luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue is preparing for an initial public offering and targeting a $6 billion valuation, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing sources. The company is interviewing potential underwriters this week for an IPO that could take place in the...
BUSINESS
