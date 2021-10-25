CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FaZe Clan to Go Public in SPAC Merger, Valued at $1B

By Justin Byers
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 6 days ago
FaZe Clan announced plans on Monday to go public through a merger with blank-check company B. Riley Prince 150 Merger Corp, valuing the combined entity at $1 billion. As part of the deal — expected to close in Q1 2022 — the esports...

