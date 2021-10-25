CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON TANGLED TITLE INFORMATION SHEET BILL PASSES OUT OF COMMITTEE, GREATER PHILADELPHIA FILM OFFICE RESOLUTION HEARD

Cover picture for the article(PHILADELPHIA) October 25, 2021 – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson’s bill to require funeral services organizations to share information about probating estates and avoiding tangled titles passed out of the Committee on Commerce and Economic Development. According to recent research from Pew, Philadelphia has at least 10,407 tangled titles, and half...

