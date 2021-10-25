More/Medavoy Promotes Eric Schulman To Manager

EXCLUSIVE: More/Medavoy Management has promoted coordinator Eric Schulman to manager.

Schulman works alongside More and Medavoy with both literary and acting clients such as Salli Richardson-Whitfield (HBO’s The Gilded Age ), Sarah Wayne Callies ( The Walking Dead ), Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi ( Captain Phillips ), Eastsiders creator Kit Williamson, and actor/comedian Jonathan Kite ( Two Broke Girls ) to name a few. Schulman is also involved in the company’s development slate and is attached to several projects as a producer.

After graduating from Vanderbilt University and before joining More/Medavoy, Schulman worked at APA and Media Talent Group.

“Eric has been an invaluable part of our team. As we look to organically grow our company, Eric has been an important part of that process on both the literary and talent side so we are very proud to elevate him to the role of manager”, said More.

Added Schulman, “I am incredibly proud and excited to take the next step in my journey at More/Medavoy. I look forward to continuing to build a diverse and unique roster of artists and am humbled to have Erwin and Brian’s mentorship to help guide the way.”