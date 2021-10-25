CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

More/Medavoy Promotes Eric Schulman To Manager

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwOxh_0ccEwCEH00

EXCLUSIVE: More/Medavoy Management has promoted coordinator Eric Schulman to manager.

Schulman works alongside More and Medavoy with both literary and acting clients such as Salli Richardson-Whitfield (HBO’s The Gilded Age ), Sarah Wayne Callies ( The Walking Dead ), Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi ( Captain Phillips ), Eastsiders creator Kit Williamson, and actor/comedian Jonathan Kite ( Two Broke Girls ) to name a few. Schulman is also involved in the company’s development slate and is attached to several projects as a producer.

After graduating from Vanderbilt University and before joining More/Medavoy, Schulman worked at APA and Media Talent Group.

“Eric has been an invaluable part of our team. As we look to organically grow our company, Eric has been an important part of that process on both the literary and talent side so we are very proud to elevate him to the role of manager”, said More.

Added Schulman, “I am incredibly proud and excited to take the next step in my journey at More/Medavoy. I look forward to continuing to build a diverse and unique roster of artists and am humbled to have Erwin and Brian’s mentorship to help guide the way.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Brian Graden Media Bolsters Development Team With John Magennis As SVP & Bri Reed As Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning production company Brian Graden Media is expanding its development team, tapping John Magennis as Senior Vice President of Development and Bri Reed as Manager of Development. They join longtime BGM development executives Dave Mace EVP, Development, Ben Jehoshua SVP, Development, and Catherine Keithley Lawson SVP, Development and Current. Producer-development exec Magennis moves to Brian Graden Media from Lionsgate’s unscripted pod Wallin Chambers Entertainment where he developed numerous series including HBO Max’s House of Ho, Pantaya and Amazon’s Derbez Family Vacation (De Viaje Con Los Derbez) and AwesomenessTV’s Going Garcia. Additionally, Magennis sold a number of presentations and pilots to...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Sophie Von Haselberg, Colton Haynes & Others Set To Star In ‘Love…Reconsidered’; Adam Beach & Camille Sullivan Board ‘Exile’

EXCLUSIVE: Sophie von Haselberg (Halston), Colton Haynes (Arrow), Javier Muñoz (Broadway’s Hamilton), Jill Kargman (Odd Mom Out) and Marisa Ryan (Wet Hot American Summer) have signed on to star in Love…Reconsidered, an indie comedy, which is currently in production in New York. The film directed by Full Frontal with Samantha Bee‘s managing digital producer Carol Hartsell centers on Ruby (Von Haselberg), a 30-year-old New Yorker whose life is suddenly transplanted to the Hamptons after a chance meeting with a wealthy consignment store owner. Rick Younger, Judy Gold, Elaine Bromka, Luke Gulbranson, Jon Lemmon, Anthony Norman, and Amy Pham round out the cast of...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Partner Track’: Desmond Chiam And Tehmina Sunny Join Netflix Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Tehmina Sunny (Chicago Med) have signed on for recurring roles in Partner Track, the Netflix drama series from creator Georgia Lee based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel. They join a cast led by Arden Cho that also features Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Nolan Gerard Funk, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps and Matthew Rauch. In Partner Track, idealistic young lawyer Ingrid Yun (Cho) struggles with her moral compass and her passions as she fights to climb the partner track at an elite New York City law firm. Chiam will play Zi-Xin “Z” Min, a handsome...
TV SERIES
Variety

Kal Penn Comes Out, Announcing Engagement to Partner of Eleven Years

Kal Penn, the actor best known for his lead role in the “Harold & Kumar” comedy series, has come out, revealing that he is engaged to his partner of eleven years. Penn gave his story during an interview on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning while promoting his new tell-all memoir “You Can’t Be Serious,” touching on his introduction to acting, his time working with the Obama administration and his relationship with his partner, Josh. “Josh and I’ve been together for 11 years,” Penn said, discussing how he presented his sexuality in his memoir. “We had our 11th anniversary in October. So, writing...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Wayne Callies
Person
Barkhad Abdi
Person
Kit Williamson
Person
Jonathan Kite
ghostcultmag.com

Former Death Manager and Producer Eric Grief has Died

Terrible news to report as Eric Grief, the lawyer, music producer for the iconic band Death has died. He was 59 years old. The news was broken by the band’s social media accounts, and you can read that message to fans below. As the president of Perseverance Holdings Ltd., Grief was the steward of the legacy of Chuck Schuldiner’s (Death, Control Denied) and was responsible for all of the lasting merch, music releases, touring projects such as Death To All, books and documentaries about Chuck. He also had a lengthy career as an entertainment lawyer for other bands in the genre such as Obituary and Massacre. Grief battled with diabetes for most of his life, and was in search of a kidney donor for transplant of late. We are deeply thankful for Eric dedicating his life to extreme music and preservation of one of its greatest legends. We send our sympathy out to his family, and friends at this time.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Picks Up Lamorne Morris & Jackie Earle Haley Pic ‘Death Of A Telemarketer’

EXCLUSIVE: The Lamorne Morris and Jackie Earle Haley movie Death of a Telemarketer has landed at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. The comedy-drama, which also stars Alisha Wainwright, Haley Joel Osment and Woody McClain, won the Fan Favorite Film Award at the American Black Film Festival last year. Written and directed by recent University of Southern California Cinematic Arts graduate Khaled Ridgeway, Death of a Telemarketer follows a smooth-talking telemarketer (Morris) who finds himself at the mercy of the man he tried to swindle (Earle Haley) and must pass a twisted test on ethics if he wants to live to sell another day. Matt McGorry,...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Will Ferrell Reveals Reason For Split With Adam McKay

There might not be a more creatively successful comedy partnership in the 21st century than Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. After working together on Saturday Night Live, they went to Hollywood and created movies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. They also co-founded the website Funny or Die, and launched their own production company, Gary Sanchez, which produced movies like The Goods, Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Casa De Mi Padre, The Campaign, and Daddy’s Home.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#More Medavoy Management#Hbo#Eastsiders#Vanderbilt University#Media Talent Group
realitytitbit.com

Who is Tim Malcolm from 90 Day Fiancé dating in 2021?

If there’s a reality show that shows enough car crash relationships to put people off online dating for life, it could well be 90 Day Fiancé! Regardless of whether the couples work out on the show, it’s safe to say that it’s seriously entertaining. After launching on TLC in 2014,...
Deadline

Los Angeles County Sheriff Warns Of “Mass Exodus” Of Employees Because Of Vaccination Mandate

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has warned public safety will be threatened by a “mass exodus” of employees from his department caused by the vaccination mandate. Villanueva previously said he would not enforce the mandate. However, he addressed the issue again on his social media last week. “I have repeatedly stated the dangers to public safety when 20%-30% of my workforce is no longer available to provide service, and those dangers are quickly becoming a reality,” Villanueva wrote. “We are experiencing an increase in unscheduled retirements, worker compensation claims, employees quitting, and a reduction in qualified applicants.” He predicted homicide rates in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Best Life

See Blair From "The Facts of Life" Now at 58

If you grew up in the '80s, you grew up learning the facts of life from, well, The Facts of Life. A spinoff of the popular show Diff'rent Strokes, it became one of the longest-running sitcoms of the decade during its nine-year, 200-episode arc. An entire generation came of age with Tootie Ramsey, Natalie Green, Jo Polniaczek, and of course, Blair Warner. But like so many friends from our teen years, chances are you've lost touch with your old pals from the Eastland School for Young Women. In other words, time for an update!
CELEBRITIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir's dashing dad is his double in remarkable throwback photo

David Muir doesn't give a lot away when it comes to his personal life so when he opened up his family album to share a snapshot of his father fans were blown away. The World New Tonight anchor delighted his legions of devoted Instagram followers with a snapshot from his childhood.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kristen Stewart Says 'Spencer' Taught Her That Diana, William and Harry Were Like a "Three-Headed Animal"

Playing one of the most famous and beloved women in modern history is a big undertaking. As Princess Diana in Spencer, Kristen Stewart got to experience that particular kind of stress firsthand. She famously studied up on the People's Princess and, according to the 31-year-old actress, the key to bringing Diana to life on the big screen was understanding the importance of her relationship with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
Deadline

Jon Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams Pull Out Of Events After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Musicians Jon Bon Jovi Bryan Adams had to cancel performances due to testing positive for Covid-19. A scheduled concert of “It’s My Life” singer Jon Bon Jovi in Miami was promptly canceled in front of an awaiting crowd that was informed about his Covid diagnosis, WSVN 7 News reported. The event, called “Runaway With JBJ” and put on by Runaway Tours, was scheduled for October 29 to 31 and included an acoustic storyteller performance with Jovi, a Q&A and photo-op, in addition to a Halloween costume welcome party. A rep for Bon Jovi told Variety that the musician is fully vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Jo-Carroll Dennison Dies: Oldest Living Former Miss America Was 97

Jo-Carroll Dennison, the oldest living Miss America at the time of her death and who held the title in the darkest days of World War II, passed at her home in Idyllwild, Calif. Oct. 18. Her death was confirmed by her son, who did not provide a cause. Dennison won the competition in 1942, giving an energetic performance of the song “Deep in the Heart of Texas” while dressed in a cowgirl outfit. Her talent segment won her the newspaper title of “The Texas Tornado,” and she swept the talent and swimsuit contests on her way to winning the competition. She spent...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Gordon Ramsay’s New Cooking Competition, ‘Next Level Chef’, Is Almost Ready To Serve

Fox and chef Gordon Ramsay are shouting “Vive la différence” in a new series, Next Level Chef, and have released a first-look trailer for the show. The latest in the Ramsay franchise will premiere Sunday, Jan. 2 on the network. Next Level Chef is set on a stage more than three stories high. Each floor contains a different kitchen, ranging from the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement. The ingredients available will match the environment of each level, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances,...
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

Andy Cohen To Reveal New ‘Housewives’ Spin-Off?!

Is Andy Cohen about to announce a new Real Housewives spin-off? What we know about the rumor swirling the internet. Plus, when the alleged announcement will happen. New Housewives tell-all book’s connection to Andy Cohen. There is a new book making its way to every Bravoholic’s nightstand. Not All Diamonds...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy