Corn 66% Harvested, Soybeans 73% Harvested as of Oct. 24

Oakes, North Dakota – Drew Courtney, the North Dakota Corn Growers Association Secretary and Treasurer, reports on corn harvest 2021. “Most guys are touching that halfway point, maybe a little over in our area.” Drew and his family farm south of Oakes. “We’ve had some decent weather except for about a week and a half ago when everyone received anywhere from five to six inches of rain. That set everyone back a little bit, but no one is going to complain about starting to build some subsoil for next year- considering that’s what got us mostly through this year. After this little system comes through on Wednesday, I think you’ll see a lot of combines firing back up again and maybe getting done a little bit before we have in the past years. Things are looking good.”

OAKES, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO