The Bucs fan who got Tom Brady's 600th TD ball had a surprisingly reasonable request

Tom Brady made NFL history on Sunday when he became the first quarterback to pass for 600 touchdowns in a career. Initially, though, there was just one problem: Mike Evans gave the football away to a fan.

After Evans hauled in that touchdown pass from Brady — without thinking about the milestone — Evans went to the stands and handed the football to a fan. Evans eventually realized his mistake while on the bench, and had a pretty hilarious reaction that was captured on the broadcast.

But the story got better as the Bucs retrieved the football. Where some fans have asked for money in exchange for valuable memorabilia, this Bucs fan went with a far more reasonable request. He wanted to play a round of golf with Tom Brady.

The fan, Byron Kennedy, spoke to NFL Network on Monday and said that he thought it would be a cool experience to play golf with Brady instead of getting paid for the football. Brady did say after the game that he planned to do something nice for the fan who gave up the football.

But honestly, they should make the golf game happen. Auctioneers estimated that the football would have been worth $500,000 on the open market.

A round of golf would be an easy price to pay in comparison.