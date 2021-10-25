Nick Canepa: Lack of defense, special teams puts heavy load on Justin Herbert’s shoulders [The San Diego Union-Tribune :: BC-FBN-CANEPA-COLUMN:SD]

Here's what Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had to say about the Chargers this week as they travel to the West Coast to face the Bolts on Halloween. "It's because he's really good. Yeah. He's really good. I thought he was outstanding. He just really had everything you're looking for. He's very athletic. Good arm. A lot of poise. Played well in Oregon. Just a number of big plays. All the passes. All the throws, but extended plays, scrambles, could run the read-zone and all that. He's as good a quarterback as I've seen come out here in quite a while, especially as it fits the pro game. I don't think you're going to find too many better than him. This guy is really an impressive player. I thought he was really good when we played them last year, and, luckily, we had a pretty good day, but I'm not counting on that again. I have a ton of respect for him. I think he's going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league for a long time to come."

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO