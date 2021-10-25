CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Canepa: Lack of defense, special teams puts heavy load on Justin Herbert’s shoulders [The San Diego Union-Tribune :: BC-FBN-CANEPA-COLUMN:SD]

By Tribune Content Agency
Daily Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — As we sit through a bye week, it’s become clear much of the smoke aimed at The NFL Team That Used To Be Here was blown away by Ravens flapping their wings in Baltimore. True, it was but one game (the other loss, to Dallas, in...

www.dailyrepublic.com

Santa Maria Times

Ravens' defense frustrates Justin Herbert in 34-6 romp

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and the Baltimore Ravens frustrated Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a 34-6 victory Sunday. A week after scoring 47 points in a win over Cleveland, the Chargers (4-2) came up empty on their first five possessions and were held under 16 points for only the second time since drafting Herbert before last season.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: How the defense stifled Chargers QB Justin Herbert, why WR Rashod Bateman fits in well and more

Every AFC West quarterback the Ravens have faced this season has induced a certain strain of stress. The Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr was the season-opening unknown. The Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is maybe the NFL’s most gifted passer. The Denver Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater was among the league’s most accurate starters in September. And then there was the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin ...
NFL
chargers

Takeout with Justin Herbert & Gabe Nabers

Quarterback Justin Herbert and fullback Gabe Nabers sit down for a candlelit dinner with quarterback Chase Daniel to break down the origin of their famous brisket, what it was like being roommates and more. Presented by the Southern California BMW Centers.
LIFESTYLE
FOX Sports

The secret behind Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s success

Once Justin Herbert got his head around the fact that success in the National Football League, for him at least, meant wanting to do well but accepting that he might not, things got a whole lot easier. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is off to an impressive start, both in...
NFL
chargers

Bill Belichick's Thoughts on Justin Herbert

Here's what Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had to say about the Chargers this week as they travel to the West Coast to face the Bolts on Halloween. "It's because he's really good. Yeah. He's really good. I thought he was outstanding. He just really had everything you're looking for. He's very athletic. Good arm. A lot of poise. Played well in Oregon. Just a number of big plays. All the passes. All the throws, but extended plays, scrambles, could run the read-zone and all that. He's as good a quarterback as I've seen come out here in quite a while, especially as it fits the pro game. I don't think you're going to find too many better than him. This guy is really an impressive player. I thought he was really good when we played them last year, and, luckily, we had a pretty good day, but I'm not counting on that again. I have a ton of respect for him. I think he's going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league for a long time to come."
NFL
MassLive.com

Patriots defense humbles Justin Herbert in huge road win over Chargers (6 up, 4 down)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert is one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks. On Sunday afternoon, the Patriots defense made him look like just another guy. Adrian Phillips picked Herbert off twice, and the Chargers were held to 10 points on their final nine offensive possessions — and the touchdown came in garbage time — as the Patriots ground out a 27-24 win at SoFi Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Bengals#Broncos#American Football#L A Lodgers
CBS Boston

J.C. Jackson Says Slowing Down Chargers Won’t Be A Big Challenge For Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) — NFL cornerbacks are usually a fairly confident bunch. You kind of have to take that approach when your job is to stop some of the best playmakers in the world. The Patriots defense certainly has a difficult matchup this weekend as they get set to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Slowing down the Bolts is no easy task, but New England corner J.C. Jackson is confident that the team is up to the challenge. Maybe a little too confident. “I mean, it’s not really a big challenge,” Jackson said Thursday. “We just have to do what we do best. Play...
NFL
Boston Herald

Pats-Chargers: How defense can plan for Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen

All the evergreen truths about defending great quarterbacks — the need to pressure and disguise — now apply to the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, Hebert has taken his game to a new level in 2021 and elevated the Bolts with him. He’s completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,771 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four picks in a half-dozen games. Earlier this week, Bill Belichick said he expects Herbert to rank among the NFL’s best quarterbacks for a long time.
NFL
