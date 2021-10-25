Gay Weed, Evangelical Rabbis, Alaskan Jews, Cis Gender what? – Lighten Up! [audio]

The United States of America, a country built on the foundations of morality and the values that ethical people hold dear, has always been supportive of Israel. Americans have overwhelmingly supported Israel, and their representatives in Congress have been even more supportive. While anti-Semites attribute American support of Israel to Jewish money, the truth is Americans support Israel over its enemies, and especially the Palestinians, because they see Israel as the more just actor in the conflict. Unfortunately, many Israel supporters and advocates understand the Israeli-Palestinian conflict without nuance. Their view of the conflict begins and ends with a good side and a bad side – Israel is the good side and the Palestinians are the bad side.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO