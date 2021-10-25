CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Jews, Israelis and Arabs – Oh My! – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

By Israel News Talk Radio
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamar speaks with Shalom Pollack, an immigrant, a former IDF reservist and for the last 40 years, an Israeli tour guide. He speaks about his new book, ‘Jews, Israelis and Arabs: An Observer’s View...

www.jewishpress.com

The Jewish Press

What’s Next For Israel-Saudi Arabia Ties?

A direct flight reportedly flew from Saudi Arabia to Israel Monday evening, just another in a string of reports in recent years pointing to warming Israel-Saudi ties. Despite occasional setbacks or denials, the trajectory seems clear and moving toward eventual normalization. However, this should not be taken for granted and much needs to happen for the Saudis to fully join the Abraham Accords – in Jerusalem, Riyadh and especially in Washington. If the relevant players can succeed in taking these steps, the bilateral benefits and regional implications will be significant and far-reaching.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Considering Israel’s Model for Arabs Applied to Jews in a Palestinian State

Pro-Palestinians argue vehemently for an independent Arab state and complain about the treatment of Arabs in Israel. One rarely hears what an Arab State of Palestine would be like so perhaps it’s worth a review. Israel’s Model in a Palestinian State:. Minority population. Non-Jews make up roughly 25% of Israel....
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Israeli Government Funds Funneled to Hamas through Ra’am

Channel 13 News journalist Ayala Hasson revealed on Friday night that a Hamas activist thanked an association that receives its funds from the Ra’am party, which suggests that Ra’am is transferring funds it receives from the Lapid-Bennett coalition to the Gaza Strip. We covered the Channel 13 teaser ahead of Friday’s broadcast (Report: Ra’am Senior Official in Close Contact with Hamas), the core of which went as follows:
MIDDLE EAST
The New Yorker

The Arab-Israeli Power Broker in the Knesset

There’s a saying in Arabic about learning from hard experience: “Burn your tongue on soup and you’ll blow on yogurt.” Mansour Abbas, an Arab-Israeli legislator, has had his share of tongue burns, and he has learned to be cautious. In public appearances, he makes sure to keep the Israeli flag in view; last year, he spoke stirringly on Holocaust Remembrance Day. But, as the head of an Islamist party with connections to the Muslim Brotherhood, he remains an object of suspicion for many Jewish Israelis. At least four of his colleagues in the Knesset, the country’s parliament, have called him a “supporter of terror.” When Ayelet Shaked, a member of his coalition, recently saw him in a narrow corridor there, she walked right past, as he stood by, offering a soft “Shalom.”
MIDDLE EAST
Florida Star

These Good Samaritans Bridge The Divide Between Arabs And Jews

In the tiny Samaritan village of Kfar Luza on Mount Gerizim, some 37 miles north of Jerusalem, the gregarious 78-year-old Samaritan priest Husney Wasef Cohen welcomes visitors into his sukkah. While the week-long Jewish harvest and pilgrimage festival of Sukkot was celebrated a month ago in temporary outdoor huts, the...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Watch: Hebron Just Before Shabbat Chayei Sarah

At least 30,000 Jews from around the country are preparing to arrive in the ancient city of Hebron this weekend (Oct. 29-30) to celebrate the reading of the Torah portion “Chayei Sarah” documenting the first Jewish purchase of property in the Land of Israel (Hebron Prepares for Shabbat Chayei Sarah).
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Yamina Follies: Shaked Insults Lapid & Gantz, Kara & Pinto Brawl

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) created a political firestorm Wednesday after taped conversations of her attacking Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue & White) were made public by Israel’s Channel 12 News. “Gantz will break up the [government]” she said at one point in...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Ra’am Senior Official in Close Contact with Hamas

Channel 13 reporter Ayala Hasson on Thursday offered a glimpse into her investigation that exposed Razi Issa, a senior member of the Ra’am party, Chairman of the General Assembly of the Islamic Movement, Member of the Shura Council, and CEO of the 48 Association, has received compliments from Razi Hamed, a senior Hamas official, on the association’s activities. Issa also visited the Gaza Strip in 2019 and 2021 participated in the signing of the coalition agreement between Ra’am and Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Palestinians are Prisoners of their Own Narrative

In the Israel-Palestinian conflict, there are maximalist people on both sides: the people who want all of Israel/Palestine and don’t acknowledge that the other side has any legitimate rights over the land. But this is where the symmetry ends. Despite the maximalists among them, the Israelis have repeatedly agreed to settle for much less than everything, but the Palestinians have never agreed to settle for anything less than everything, leaving the Palestinians with practically nothing and leaving Israel with practically everything.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Shabbat Chayei Sarah and Jewish memory

According to the biblical narrative (Genesis 23), Jewish history in the Land of Israel began in Hebron when Abraham, needing a burial site for Sarah, purchased the Machpelah cave from Ephron the Hittite. Why, one might wonder, did Abraham insist upon paying the full price of 400 shekels of silver when Ephron was prepared to gift it to him at no cost? Perhaps he wanted assurance that the sale could not be contested, then or ever. Once title to Machpelah passed to Abraham, Jewish history in the Land of Israel had begun.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Role of Iran’s Palestinian Mercenaries

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) are embarrassed: Iran just admitted that both of those terrorist groups serve as mercenaries for the mullahs in Tehran. For Hamas and PIJ, the admission is yet another sign that the truth can be painful and inconvenient, especially when it comes from a major ally such as Iran.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Hating Jews is Becoming a Leftist Purity Test

The Sunrise Movement DC’s ultimatum that either the Jews had to be kicked out or it would boycott a D.C. statehood rally was a familiar purity test. Purity tests that have no constructive purpose except to undermine and oust a leadership that is insufficiently radical have become commonplace in the Reign of Terror era of American politics.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Tomb of Joseph

“And Jacob came safely [to] the city of Shechem, which is in the land of Canaan, when he came from Padan aram, and he encamped before the city. And he bought the part of the field where he had pitched his tent from the sons of Hamor, the father of Shechem, for a hundred kesitas. (Genesis 33: 18-22)”
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Sovereignty Movement Protests US Consulate for Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem

Members of the Sovereignty Movement demonstrated Wednesday evening across from a building in Jerusalem where the US intends to place its planned Consulate for Palestinian Authority citizens. “The establishment of an American consulate for the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem would constitute a de facto division of the city, and its...
PROTESTS
The Jewish Press

Unconditional Chesed

“The servant [Eliezer] ran towards her [Rivka] and said: Let me sip, if you please, a little water from your jug.” (Bereishis 24:17) Sent to Charan to find a wife for Yitzchak, Eliezer encounters Rivka at the well. Rashi comments on this pasuk that Eliezer saw that the waters of the well had miraculously risen towards her (and she did not have to draw the water herself).
RELIGION

