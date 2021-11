Forza Horizon 5 Road To Mexico October Update Provides More Details Ahead Of The Game’s Release. The Forza franchise has established its name as a premium racing experience and Forza Horizon 5 has already gone gold, as the early access for its Premium Edition as it only two weeks away. Ahead of its release, the developers have been consistently in tune with the fanbase, by hosting livestreams and providing development updates. In its Road To Mexico October Update, the developers focus on more questions and ideas that the fans have for Forza Horizon 5. Forza Horizon 5 will release on November 5th on the PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO