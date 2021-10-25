Police: Man arrested on arrest warrant for stolen vehicle, giving police fake name
NELLISTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Fort Plain man was arrested after a traffic stop in Nelliston on October 21. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Edward Dillenbeck, 33, was arrested after he was found to have an arrest warrant out for him.Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating stolen car case
Around 10 p.m., a deputy sheriff conducted a traffic stop. The deputy found a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle to have an open container of alcohol. Police said the passenger knowingly gave the deputy a fake name and date of birth.
The passenger was eventually identified as Dillenbeck. The Sheriff’s Office said he had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Dillenbeck was taken into custody. He has been charged with:Man arrested after fleeing police, crashing car, then fleeing on foot
- Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree (felony)
- Criminal impersonation in the second degree (misdemeanor)
- Open container/consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle
Dillenbeck was arraigned in Palatine Town Court and remanded to Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail due to his status as a two-time convicted felon.
