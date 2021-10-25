CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Oakley vs. 3M: How does a $100+ and a $10 pair of safety glasses compare?

By Jean Levasseur
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29v7Mt_0ccEsx8E00
Oakley vs. 3M: How does a $100+ and a $10 pair of safety glasses compare? Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

A good pair of safety glasses is one of the most important pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) that you can wear when working with tools. They protect your eyes from flying debris and chemicals, which can both cause serious injury.

While protection is the first priority, safety glasses should also be comfortable—I wear mine almost the whole time I’m in the shop, which can be hours. They need to fit well, stay firmly in place as you move, and not fog up when you put on a mask.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

There’s a huge range of styles and prices for safety glasses, and it’s hard to know how much to spend for a quality pair. Do you need to drop over $100 on a pair of Oakleys ? Or, does a pair of basic 3M safety glasses for less than $10 offer enough protection and comfort?

We bought a pair of each and pitted them against one another in my woodshop to find out.

Oakley Industrial M Frame 3.0 PPE safety glasses, cost: $116

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDQpT_0ccEsx8E00
The Oakley Industrial M Frame 3.0 PPE are durable, scratch-resistant and use anti-fog technology. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

The Oakley Industrial M Frame 3.0 PPE safety glasses feature a scratch-and-chemical-resistant coating, as well as an anti-fog treatment. They are clear, with what Oakley claims is 89% light transmittance. In my somewhat dim basement shop, it was very easy to see everything I was doing.

The Oakley safety glasses’ nose bridge is soft and comfortable, and the arms fit the side of my head snugly but without squeezing or bothering my ears. For safety glasses, they are pretty comfortable.

I wore them during several different projects and found no major concerns from a safety perspective. The most strenuous test I did was using a router to cut along a line. Routers spit out a lot of wood chips, which inevitably hit you in the face when you’re watching the bit. Not one of those chips made it past the glasses. Likewise, no chips from chiseling or debris from mowing the lawn and weed whacking hit behind the glasses. They fit tight to your face, so there’s not a lot of room for anything to slip by.

The anti-fog coating performs well, though not perfectly. I did add a second coat of the included anti-fogging OP Drops by Gear Aid to the Oakley safety glasses, which made a significant improvement.

Likewise, the anti-scratch coating did fine. I dragged a screwdriver numerous times around the edges of the lens, and only got a couple of small scratches. And, there is no sign of damage from any of the debris that hit the lenses.

This doesn’t mean the Oakley’s are the perfect pair. I encountered a few problems with these glasses, though none of them are deal breakers.

The first and most noticeable is that the lenses sit very close to your face. I’m sure this is to reduce the space for a piece of debris to slip in behind them, but Oakley goes overboard. When I blink, my eyelashes actually touch the lenses, which is extremely distracting, so much so that I actually pulled the safety glasses down my nose slightly to stop it.

The bigger problem I encountered was when working with tools that actually blow out exhaust—specifically my sander and jigsaw. I could feel the air wrapping around the edges of the glasses and into my eye. This air carries minuscule flecks of sawdust in it, which then started to irritate my eyes. This happens with any pair of safety glasses that isn’t sealed to your face, of course, but it was worse with the Oakleys than with the 3M safety glasses.

3M SecureFit 400 Series safety glasses, cost $4.69

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qL0qW_0ccEsx8E00
The 3M SecureFit 400 Series safety glasses offered total protection for my eyes and face, which is excellent for woodworkers or repairs that involve debris. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Like the Oakley safety glasses, the 3M safety glasses feature both an anti-fog and anti-scratch coating on the clear lenses. Both worked reasonably well in protecting the lenses from debris damage and fogging while I was wearing my mask, though the anti-fog was even better when I applied a second coat of the OP anti-fog drops, which these glasses did not come with.

In my short scratch testing, the 3M glasses performed about as well as the Oakleys. My screwdriver scratched a couple of times, but there was nothing noticeable from any debris strikes.

The nose bridge is comfortable and somewhat adjustable, and the arms held the glasses tight to my head. The lenses wrap around the face, staying close to my skin without being close enough for my eyelashes to actually touch them.

In terms of protection, the 3M safety glasses excelled. In all of my tests, no debris came anywhere near my eyes or even my face behind the lenses. This is where the 3M glasses set themselves apart from the Oakleys. While some air was still able to wrap around the glasses, it was noticeably less than the Oakley safety glasses, and never carried enough sawdust to irritate my eyes. Because of this, they were much more comfortable to use while sanding and cutting with my jigsaw.

The only small drawback of the 3M safety glasses is in its arms. They’re flexible, which is great, but that flexibility takes away some of the grip and support. The safety glasses stay on, but they don’t feel solid on your head.

What’s more, they aren’t nearly as padded as the Oakley safety glasses, so they irritated my ears a bit faster, though not nearly enough to make me want to take them off.

So, should you buy the Oakley safety glasses, or the 3M pair?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1dUZ_0ccEsx8E00
Though the two were similar in appearance and quality, the 3M safety glasses proved to be better in performance–and don't forget price. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

After using both the Oakley safety glasses and the 3M safety glasses, my recommendation is to save your money and sport for the far less-expensive, better performing 3M pair.

The Oakley safety glasses were slightly more comfortable overall. However, from a safety perspective, they weren’t quite as good as the 3M glasses—and the 3M safety glasses were still quite comfortable and included all of the same anti-fog and anti-scratch coatings as the Oakleys.

In fact, the 3Ms are the pair that I kept wearing when I was done officially testing. There simply doesn’t seem to be any benefit to spending $90 to $100 more on a pair of Oakley safety glasses, which, if you’re anything like me, you may well lose or step on at some point anyway.

This is a category where price doesn’t seem to correlate with quality. Pick up the 3M safety glasses with confidence.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Oakley vs. 3M: How does a $100+ and a $10 pair of safety glasses compare?

Comments / 0

Related
howitworksdaily.com

Win a pair of audio glasses worth £249!

This month we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of Memor Havana Audio Glasses by Fauna. These designer glasses offer powerful sound thanks to built-in USound micro-speakers. The Memor glasses are connected via Bluetooth and let you enjoy your favourite tunes, as well as make phone calls, using its intuitive touchpads.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Bank teller who used $2.4million she stole from a customer's account to buy watches, designer handbags and even a HOUSE claims she did it because her violent ex-boyfriend wanted a Ferrari

A former Commonwealth Bank clerk illegally moved more than $2.4million out of a customer's account to pay for luxury watches, expensive handbags and a house. But Hsin-Yu Tsai, 33, denies it was greed that prompted her offending. She told her sentence hearing at the NSW District Court on Wednesday that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safety Glasses#3m#Flipboard#The Glasses#Reviewed#Ppe
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
althealthworks.com

Superfood Popular Among Surfers Eradicates Cancer Cells While Reducing Blood Sugar and Cholesterol in Overweight Adults

For most people, the consumption of berries is limited to only a few different types, and they are almost never organic. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries (in that order) are the three most popular types in the U.S., but they’re almost never organic and are often heavily sprayed with chemicals, including strawberries which ranked #1 on the 2018 ‘Dirty Dozen’ list by the Environmental Working Group.
CANCER
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop Keurig, Samsung, Ninja & More

Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live, and as you very well know, it’s not even November yet. There are all sorts of incredible deals available already,...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
oxygenmag.com

How to Deep Clean Your Gross Gym Water Bottle

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. You’re about to hit the gym, so naturally you reach for your water bottle because a girl’s gotta stay hydrated. As you pop open the cap to fill it up, it hits you: that not-so-fresh scent of mildew. Or maybe there’s still sticky stuff in there left over from last week’s drink.
WORKOUTS
Apartment Therapy

This Toilet Paper Tube Hack Solves Your Most Frustrating Home Office Woe

The Instant Pot! Your blender! That new air fryer you just got! The number of kitchen gadgets we need to plug in has increased dramatically, even in just the last few years. Know what else has increased? The number of cords that go with them. Add in your phone, laptop, and AirPods, and you’ve got a whole tangled mess of electric cords! And they’re most likely on your kitchen counter or jumbled up in your home office. But we’ve got the perfect solution to untangle you from that mess.
ELECTRONICS
Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
STOCKS
HipHopDX.com

BMF Co-Founder Southwest T Sends Warning To Young Kids Emulating Him For Halloween

Black Mafia Family was founded in 1989 by brothers Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and quickly became one of the largest drug trafficking and money laundering operations in the country. Like BMF First Lady Tonesa Welch explained in a recent interview with HipHopDX, the money and...
KIDS
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie Latest: Internet Sleuths Up in Arms Over His Instagram

Brian Laundrie has remained the epicenter of national news following the discovery of his remains in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. Having seen discovery just over a week ago, law enforcement and Laundries’ parents alike have faced backlash from the public. Gabby Petito’s sympathizers across the U.S. have pointed to the suspicious behaviors of the deceased fugitive’s parents. They’ve also questioned the seemingly rapid discovery of their son’s remains once the Laundries joined law enforcement in the search.
INTERNET
SPY

The Best Grain-Free Dog Food in 2021

Grain-free diets can be beneficial to some dogs, but are they right for your pooch? The first thing pet owners should consider when deciding if they want to introduce a grain-free diet to their dog is their dog’s health history and allergies. Always consult your veterinarian about your dog’s food before hopping on the latest dog food trend. Grain-free diets are helpful for dogs who have allergies to grains but provide no other known benefit to dogs who don’t have a grain allergy. Consider what ingredients you want your dog to be consuming and then ask your vet if switching to...
PETS
Popculture

Planet Fitness Member Allegedly Kicked From Gym Over Size of Water Bottle

A Planet Fitness member was allegedly kicked out of a gym by a member of the staff because of an oversize water bottle in a video that earned renewed interest on Reddit this week. The video was originally published by the man in the video on YouTube in 2019, but it gained new life as Reddit users debated the events. The Planet Fitness' list of rules on its website notes that water bottles too big to fit in the holders on its gym equipment are banned.
WORKOUTS
International Business Times

'Back 4 Blood': How Does Main Game Compare To Beta?

It’s been a little over a week since the official launch of “Back 4 Blood.” While the game has proven to be a stellar experience for the most part, many issues that plagued the beta tests can still be found in the official version. “Back 4 Blood’s” value as an...
VIDEO GAMES
networkinvegas.com

Vaccine Mandate Doesn’t Apply to Rich and Famous Celebrities at Raiders Stadium

It seems that the Raiders Stadium vaccine mandate only applies to regular people, as we have learned that the super-wealthy and Hollywood celebrities have not been required to show proof of vaccine to attend games at the stadium. In fact, even some that are openly unvaccinated have been allowed to perform live during Raiders’ home games and hang out with other elites who routinely ignore all COVID mandates.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

289K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy