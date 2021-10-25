CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How To Safely Invest In Meme Stocks

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJolO_0ccEsdiw00

So-called “meme stocks” have been all over the news in 2020 and 2021, mainly due to the wild swings in their share prices and the “rags-to-riches” stories that are widely promoted. While some dismiss the meme stock phenomenon as a fad, the truth is that these heavily hyped names can produce tremendous profits to those who are smart or lucky enough to catch them on the upswing. But given the volatility that these shares exhibit, how can you safely invest in them? Here are a few suggestions to help you succeed if you choose to invest in meme stocks.

Find Out More: How Memes Are Transforming the Stock Market
Good To Know: The Rise of Meme Stocks Highlights These 5 Things About the Stock Market

Limit Your Exposure

Trading meme stocks can be fun or even profitable if you’ve got a knack or are simply lucky enough to follow along for the ride. But investing for your retirement shouldn’t be a game. While you’re young, trading is a more feasible pastime, as you have both time to fix any missteps and, generally speaking, a steadily increasing income over your career to help supplement any lost investment funds. But even then, it’s foolish to blow away your long-term financial plan with some large, ill-timed investments.

Most financial advisors will recommend that you allocate no more than 5% or 10% of your portfolio to speculative endeavors like meme stocks. Anything more than that and you risk derailing your long-term financial goals. There’s nothing wrong with investing in meme stocks if you understand that they are speculative and you are playing with money that you are willing and able to lose. Consulting with a financial advisor about your long-term investment objectives and personal risk tolerance is a great way to begin if you’re considering going down this path.

Take a Look: The 10 Best Stocks for the Gen Z Investor
Related: Nearly 20% of Gen Z Invest In This Surprising Asset, According To New Survey

Diversify Your Choices

Although investing in meme stocks is something of a “Wild West” endeavor, you can make moves to protect your money while still participating in the explosive upside. One strategy that goes a long way is to diversify your meme stock investments. Putting all of your money into a single stock isn’t usually financially prudent, even if that stock is a blue chip like Apple. But owning a single meme stock is inviting financial disaster. If you want to play in the space, consider spreading your money out across a wide variety of names. While some might not work out, if you hit it big with one name it may more than counteract any other losses you take.

Tips: How to Pick the Smartest Investment Strategy for Your Money

Understand What ‘High-Risk, High-Reward’ Really Means

The expression “too much of a good thing” is normally reserved for treats like candy and ice cream but it also definitely applies to meme stocks. It’s certainly easy to wish you had your whole portfolio in a stock like GameStop when it shoots up 400% in a single week. But the stock market is never a one-way street. Plenty of investors bought in at GameStop’s peak in early 2021 — indeed, that is what helped drive the stock to its record high of $483 — and many of those same investors are still licking their wounds months later, with the stock trading at around $185 in mid-to-late October.

Check Out: Stocks That Would Have Made You Rich Today

If you had placed your entire retirement savings in GameStop in January 2021, you’d be sitting on a loss of about 62%. While losing nearly two-thirds of your portfolio is a crippling blow, the way the math works out, things are even worse than they seem. After taking a 62% loss, you’d have to earn 163% on your money — not “just” 62% — simply to break even.

This type of investing exemplifies the meaning of “high-risk, high-reward.” While no type of investing is inherently “good” or “bad,” you have to fully understand what you’re getting into when you buy meme stocks. Enjoy the ride, but keep your allocations limited and understand that any stock that can jump 100% or more in a single day or week is also a candidate for getting cut in half overnight as well.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Oct. 21, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How To Safely Invest In Meme Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Is This the Most Reliable 6% Dividend Stock on the Market?

Income-seeking investors face a unique challenge. High-yield dividend stocks are too risky to bet on. Meanwhile, reliable and robust dividend stocks have been overbought, which means they offer barely any yield. Rarely does a company balance both yield and risk perfectly. However, some asset classes can achieve high returns without...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Investment#Investing#Retirement Savings
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

Amazon.com still operates with a startup mentality despite its tremendous past success. Apple's Q3 sales miss reflects only temporary headwinds that don't compare to its long-term tailwinds. Mastercard is a fintech leader that's cementing its leadership in new financial arenas. You could probably sum up the secret to Warren Buffett's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Marijuana stocks have been slow to grow after initially bursting onto the scene. Patience can serve cannabis investors well as the greatest returns are measured in years, not quarters. Patient investors tend to do better in the stock market as the S&P 500 has risen almost 270% over the past...
STOCKS
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Microsoft, Clorox

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing at a new record peak amid optimism over the ongoing corporate earnings season. The week ahead is expected to be a busy one with another batch of notable earnings reports scheduled for release from companies like Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Square (NYSE:SQ), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), Uber (NYSE:UBER), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Kokomo Perspective

How to Buy Penny Stocks in November 2021

What Investors Need to Know About Trading Penny Stocks in November. 2021 has been a banner year for volatility with both penny stocks and blue chips. And as a result, many people have made money with penny stocks, and some have done the opposite. While we are in a challenging...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Arista should see an uptick in demand as cloud computing becomes more popular. The Trade Desk should benefit as ad spend shifts to programmatic platforms. The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

My No-Brainer “Shortcut” for Finding Stocks with Huge Upside

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Double Your Money by 2033 on Dividends Alone from This Top Energy Stock

After its recent dividend hike, and at current share prices, Kinder Morgan's payout yields 6%. 2021 guidance suggests the company will experience modest year-over-year growth. Kinder Morgan’s industry-leading natural gas business will remain relevant for decades to come. Few things in life are free. But although Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) costs...
STOCKS
u.today

5,000 SHIB Owners Bought It at All-Time Low, Now Holding at 1,000% Unrealized Profit

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
60K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy