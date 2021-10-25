CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Controlling water levels through the internet?

By Heather Catallo
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116iKy_0ccEscqD00

As storms and flooding continue to wreak havoc on our homes and freeways, solutions are desperately being sought to manage the increase in water that comes with climate change.

Related:

That’s why some local researchers have been studying how to control water levels remotely like we control some thermostats from our smartphones. The goal: to save communities from some of the effects of severe weather.
“On any given storm it can do a different thing, which is not how we’ve done things typically,” said University of Michigan Associate Professor Branko Kerkez.

Kerkez and a team of engineering Ph.D. students from the College of Engineering have been working on something called Autonomous or “Smart” Stormwater Systems.

Inside Ann Arbor’s County Farm Park, Kerkez and his students have been studying a pilot site and others since 2015. The site is a “controlled” wetland, where they installed a water level sensor and other technology that allows them to control the water levels during a storm.

“We have a valve that’s connected to the internet. Then we’re looking at those levels in real-time along with weather forecasts, and essentially trying to figure out when to hold water and when to release water,” said Kerkez.

So what looks like a natural wetland is actually being monitored and controlled online to save nearby communities from flooding.

“If it’s raining a lot in one part of town, we may want to let water there go. And if it’s not raining a lot here – we may be able to say ok we have a lot of storage capacity, let’s hold that water and wait until the storm’s over to try to figure out how to benefit things downstream,” said Kerkez.

Kerkez also says with climate change increasing the frequency of flooding, cities, and counties can’t just keep building bigger sewers.

“We don’t have enough money to build our way out of the problem,” said Kerkez.

“I think we can just look outside and see that the way we’ve been managing stormwater isn’t working… between the changing climate and urban areas becoming more dense,” said Ph.D. student Brooke Mason.

Mason and Ph.D. student Travis Dantzer are now using these controlled wetland sites to study their impact on water quality.

“Study after study has shown that adding control, improves flooding and water quality benefits, but we’re trying to understand by how much,” said Mason.

In fact, Washtenaw County officials say that by having the water level gauges in the ponds, they’ve now learned that when they hold water back during a storm, sediments and pollutants drop out of the water before it’s later released.

“Send the water down through a wetland, we can improve water quality, rather than just sending it through a pipe,” said Mason.

Kerkez and his students say flooding affects every community, so we all have to work together to find solutions to fight climate change.

“Water does not respect political boundaries-- it goes where it goes. So when we’re thinking about a large system like this where the upstream neighbors are impacting what you see downstream, technologies like this could add a base level of information,” said Kerkez. “Then if people are comfortable with that level of information could we make recommendations about when to send water downstream.”

The University of Michigan engineers are now also using the water gauges to study water levels in rain gardens throughout Detroit to evaluate their impact on flooding. Kerkez said they’re teaming up with the Great Lakes Water Authority to study how real-time monitoring of their system can help everyone in the region.

"GLWA has engaged in a significant research project with Professor Kerkez and the University of Michigan regarding smart control of wastewater systems, in an effort keep as much wastewater in the sewers during a rain event and thus to assist in preventing basement backups and localized flooding," said John Norton Jr., PhD., GLWA's Director of Energy, Research & Innovation.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hamtramck water samples reveal increased lead levels

WAYNE, Mich. – Unsatisfactory lead levels have been discovered in the tap water in the city of Hamtramck during routine testing, prompting the city to increase testing at more locations. Hamtramck officials announced Wednesday that recent routine tap water testing recently conducted for lead and copper has uncovered substandard lead...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
KPBS

Water Authority prepares for first level of Shortage Contingency Plan

The San Diego County Water Authority is preparing to activate a voluntary conservation of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom's efforts to sustain California's water supply after two record-dry years. The agency's 36-member board of directors will decide at its formal monthly meeting on Oct....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nbc25news.com

Corps of Engineers share fall and winter water level outlook

DETROIT, Mich. - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials forecast Great Lakes water levels to continue seasonal water level decline in the coming months. Detroit District Watershed Hydrology Section Chief Keith Kompoltowicz and Watershed Hydrology Section Physical Scientist and lead water level forecaster Dee Apps discuss this fall and winter’s water levels outlook in the fourth ‘On the Level’ video.
DETROIT, MI
KCRA.com

California expands drought emergency statewide as water levels remain low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Emergency efforts to conserve water amid low supply levels stemming from a severe drought expanded statewide, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday. The expansion would allow for the California Water Resources Control Board to ban wasteful water practices, including the use of potable water for washing sidewalks and driveways.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Level#Storm Water#Water Quality#Autonomous
Arab American News

High levels of lead found in Hamtramck water system

HAMTRAMCK — After elevated levels of lead in the city’s water system were detected, the city of Hamtramck partnered with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to distribute one free water filter with replacement cartridges, per address, to Hamtramck residents on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Hamtramck Town Center parking lot located at 9521 Joseph Campau.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Water level expected to continue to decline

The Great Lakes water level is expected to continue to decline for the coming months, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A seasonal decline in water levels is expected for all of the Great Lakes heading into the winter. This decline is a normal fluctuation for this time of year. This fluctuation is discussed by Detroit District Watershed Hydrology Section Chief Keith Kompoltowicz and Watershed Hydrology Section Physical Scientist and lead water level forecaster Dee Apps in the most recent installment of "On the Level."
DETROIT, MI
Newsbug.info

Survey: Lowered Lake Freeman water levels caused economic decline in 2020

MONTICELLO – The regional economies of White and Carroll counties experienced an overall decline of more than $600,000 in 2020 affecting more than 25 industries, according to a recently released Lake Freeman Economic Impact study. The study, commissioned by the economic development organizations in White and Carroll counties, gives a...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Antelope Valley Press

Water levels plentiful — for now

PALMDALE — Based on current projections for the next 25 years, water suppliers in the Antelope Valley who depend on State Water Project water flowing through the California Aqueduct will have enough to meet demand, provided they continue to enhance storage and other capabilities to ensure adequate supplies during those inevitable drought years.
PALMDALE, CA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

High chlorine levels detected in North Fargo water

(Fargo, ND) -- North Fargo residents are monitoring their water for unusual smells, appearance or taste. Reports released Thursday showed high chlorine levels in the area north of County Road 20 and near University Drive North. City staff say a water main under construction contained residual chlorine, which entered the surrounding water mains.
FARGO, ND
Bakersfield Channel

Water levels in California continue to fall due to drought

(KERO) — Water levels across California continue to drop despite recent rainfall with a new report says this year was the second driest in state history. Water levels at Lake Tahoe are changing. Hour by hour, day by day, they're being tracked. A UC Davis researcher says it doesn't really start in the water, it starts on shore by what you wouldn't have seen years ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cityofflint.com

Water Pollution Control Division press release 10-17-2021

On October 17, 2021 around 4:15 pm, the City of Flint Sanitary Sewage Collection System overflowed sanitary sewage from a sanitary sewer manhole onto the pavement by 610 East Gracelawn Avenue in Flint. Less than 10-gallons raw sewage overflowed onto the pavement from the manhole while cleaning the sewer and was cleaned up. This discharge was due to a sanitary sewage back-up. The City of Flint Water Service Center responded in a timely manner and cleared the back-up. The sanitary sewer was cleaned and jetted. No raw sewage was discharged into the Flint River. Around 4:15 pm on October 17, 2021 the sanitary sewage overflow was stopped and an estimated less than 10-gallons of sanitary sewage was discharged onto the surrounding pavement while cleaning the line. As a precautionary measure required by law, the State of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Genesee County Health Department have been notified. The discharge has now ended and the line has been cleaned.
FLINT, MI
WOKV

Water levels jump back up in West after long drought

NEW YORK — A weekend storm that brought extreme atmospheric river and historic rain to Northern California has raised water levels in several water bodies, namely Lake Tahoe, Lake Oroville and Yosemite Falls. Yosemite Falls, which was announced to be "dry" last week by the Yosemite National Park, is back...
ENVIRONMENT
funcheap.com

Lake Tahoe Water Level is Losing 1.5 Inches a Week

This week Lake Tahoe’s water level dipped below it’ “natural rim” of 6,223 feet, a level so low that water is no longer flowing into the Truckee River and leaving some boat docks and ramps now hundreds of feet from the water line. This means that salmon are unlikely to...
POLITICS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy