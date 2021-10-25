CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue presents 'Love at First Bite' on Dec. 4

Knowhere Treasure Coast
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21JfiD_0ccEsa4l00

The event features gourmet food and wine pairings, desserts, and live music. Image provided

Join H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue Shelter and their furry friends from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 4 for a night at Rock City Gardens supporting no-kill rescue.

The event includes five expertly paired gourmet food and wine stations prepared by Wild Thyme Catering. Desserts will be prepared by AKOHO. Entertainment will be provided by The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show as seen on “America’s Got Talent.”

The show includes big-air stunts, frisbee freestyle routines, high jumping, agility, and flyable racing performed by professional trainers and their rescue dogs. Music will be provided by the Rhythm Trail Steel Drum Band.

Gluten-free and vegetarian options will be available.

The event also includes a silent auction and a live auction, hosted by auctioneer Sheriff Eric Flowers. Complimentary valet parking will be provided for all guests.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets click here .


Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties.

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC

