Third annual Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival is Nov. 20

The St. Lucie, Indian River, and Martin County Tourism Offices and its partners will present the third annual Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festiva on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. at Summer Crush Vineyard and Winery in Fort Pierce.

Beer, wine, and cider – all crafted in the Treasure Coast – will be flowing. Tickets for the event are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, which provides each attendee with one tasting glass and unlimited tastings. Guest who do not wish to sample beer, wine, and cider will be admitted for $10. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted for free.

Tastings will be available from the members of the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail .

Summer Crush is located at 4200 Johnston Road in Fort Pierce. Festival attendees that book a one-night stay with a festival partner hotel will receive two free tickets to the event. For a list of hotels and rates, visit www.tcwineandaletrail.com/festival/ .

Tickets to the event can be purchased online at www.tcwineandaletrail.com/festival/ .

Pets are not permitted at this event.

The trail, which was launched in March 2017, is an organized and collaborative partnership between the tourism marketing offices of St. Lucie, Indian River, and Martin counties, as well as the local breweries, the winery, and the cidery to attract more visitors to the area.

The creation of the trail has allowed the Treasure Coast tourism agencies to join the likes of larger Florida destinations that actively market their brew and ale trails.