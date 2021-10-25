CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Third annual Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival is Nov. 20

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aE7li_0ccEsZ8u00

The St. Lucie, Indian River, and Martin County Tourism Offices and its partners will present the third annual Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festiva on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. at Summer Crush Vineyard and Winery in Fort Pierce.

Beer, wine, and cider – all crafted in the Treasure Coast – will be flowing. Tickets for the event are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, which provides each attendee with one tasting glass and unlimited tastings. Guest who do not wish to sample beer, wine, and cider will be admitted for $10. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted for free.

Tastings will be available from the members of the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail .

Summer Crush is located at 4200 Johnston Road in Fort Pierce. Festival attendees that book a one-night stay with a festival partner hotel will receive two free tickets to the event.  For a list of hotels and rates, visit www.tcwineandaletrail.com/festival/ .

Tickets to the event can be purchased online at www.tcwineandaletrail.com/festival/ .

Pets are not permitted at this event.

The trail, which was launched in March 2017, is an organized and collaborative partnership between the tourism marketing offices of St. Lucie, Indian River, and Martin counties, as well as the local breweries, the winery, and the cidery to attract more visitors to the area.

The creation of the trail has allowed the Treasure Coast tourism agencies to join the likes of larger Florida destinations that actively market their brew and ale trails.


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Fort Pierce, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Pierce, FL
Government
Fort Pierce, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Indian River County to hold redistricting workshop Nov. 1 at Gifford Youth Achievement Center

Voting districts are redrawn every 10 years following the U.S. Census. Photo by Getty Images. Indian River County will hold a redistricting workshop on Monday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Gifford Youth Achievement Center to provide a presentation on the three redistricting map proposals that were presented to IRC commissioners at their Oct. 19 meeting.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Ale#The Treasure Coast Wine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Knowhere Treasure Coast

First milestone achieved in plan to create wildlife corridor in Hobe Sound

The Loxa Lucie Headwaters Initiative would create a protected ecological corridor between the Loxahatchee and St. Lucie rivers in Martin County. Map provided. An innovative and ambitious plan christened the Loxa-Lucie Headwaters Initiative, to create a permanently protected ecological corridor in south Martin County between the Loxahatchee and St. Lucie rivers, has achieved a significant milestone with the purchase of its first 138 acres of land along Bridge Road in Hobe Sound.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Helping People Succeed welcomes new leadership

Bonnie Russo, left, and Vonetta Erskine. Photos provided. Helping People Succeed has added two new people to leadership roles in the organizations children’s behavioral health services program, which is geared towards building a strong alliance between therapist, child, and family.
ADVOCACY
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC

Comments / 0

Community Policy