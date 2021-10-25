Corrections and clarifications

The PM has suggested the UK is poised to trigger a legal battle with France over the ongoing fishing dispute as early as next week.Boris Johnson said he was “worried” Paris “may be about to become in breach, or is already in breach” of the free trade deal agreed between the UK and the EU, and left the possibility of escalating the issue on the table.It comes after the French president suggested that the UK’s “credibility” is at stake, with Paris threatening to retaliate against Britain’s limited granting of licences for French boats.Speaking to the FT, Mr Macron said:...

