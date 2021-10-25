Corrections and clarifications

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
• An article said that, according to the Pandora papers, the London law firm Farrer & Co helped the Nigerian politician Abubakar Bagudu and his brother Ibrahim transfer the ownership of €98m from a British Virgin Islands trust to a complex structure in Singapore and the Cook Islands. This figure was converted to £113m but the correct conversion – at the 2010 exchange rate – is £81m ( Lawyers to Queen advised politician now accused by US prosecutors , 7 October, page 16).

• Other recently amended articles include:

English local health chiefs urge extra Covid measures in break from guidance

Baked eggs and curry leaf salad: Nik Sharma’s recipes for eggs

Hot tickets for half-term: great ways to spend the October break

Tory MP: BBC ‘should hire a Brexiteer as its next political editor’

UK ‘will not cave in over role of European court in NI protocol’

Is Homicide: Life On The Street better than The Wire?

