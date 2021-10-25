CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Indian River County announces beach closures ahead of restoration construction

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RJj0_0ccEsK9F00

The Wabasso Beach Park renourishment project was completed during April. Photo IRCCDP

Indian River County’s Public Works Coastal Engineering Division announced that construction for the Sector 3 Phase 2 Beach and Dune Restoration Project is scheduled to begin on Nov. 1 and will run through April 30.

Construction activities for Phase 2 of the project represent 2.9 miles of Atlantic coastline, from Wabasso Beach Park continuing south to northern John’s Island.

Approximately 280,000 cubic yards of beach compatible sand will be placed on the dune and the berm, resulting in a wider beach. In addition, more than 302,000 native dune plants will be planted along the dune.

The total cost of this phase of the project is $14,174,738. Funding for the project came from grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency ($7,121,716) and the Florida Department of Environment Protection ($7,769,420).

The first phase of the project – started in January and paused during turtle nesting season – will recommence Nov. 1 and is expected to be completed by Dec. 14. This phase includes placing nearly 30,000 cubic yards on the north end of Sector 3. Beach park access at Treasure Shores will be closed Oct.29 for about 45 days while construction is completed.

The entire project seeks to replace a total of about 6.6 miles of coastline in North Beach, the Town of Orchid, Wabasso Beach, Indian River Shores, and unincorporated Indian River County that were depleted by Hurricane Matthew (2016), Hurricane Irma (2017), and Hurricane Dorian (2019).

Beach park access at Sea Grape will be closed beginning Friday, Oct. 29, so the contractor, Guettler Brothers Construction, LLC, can begin on-beach construction, following the end of sea turtle nesting season. The park will remain closed until construction of this phase is complete.

Project updates and beach park closures are available on the IRC website at www.ircgov.com and social media platforms as they become available.


