CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Obsessed With the Cast of Queens Already? Check Out Their Other Roles Now

By Simrin Purhar
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The '90s were defined by iconic hip-hop hits that packed in catchy lyrics and bop-worthy beats. Miss it? If you do, tune into ABC's new hip-hop drama...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

What?! Cher Was Almost Cast as an African Queen Over Aaliyah in Queen of the Damned

Queen of the Damned without Aaliyah?! Director Michael Rymer revealed in a recent interview with Vulture that Cher almost landed the lead role of Akasha, an African queen, in 2002's vampire horror film over Aaliyah. Rymer said he had "a number of meetings with actresses, including Cher," and found her to be "quite a viable Akasha," but he pushed for a different (and seemingly obvious) direction. "I just had a very strong belief that if we were going to do African queens, we had to have a person of color. I said that to the studio, and we made these long lists — Halle Berry, Regina King, an embarrassment of riches," he said.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Jared Grimes Went From Dancing in the Subway to Dancing on Broadway; Here Are 6 Incredible Facts About the Star

Sure, you might know a couple double threats, maybe even a few triple threats, but Jared Grimes is a quadruple threat. The Broadway star is famous for his tap dancing, singing, choreography, and acting chops — both on stage and on screen. He began making a name for himself back when he was in college in the early 2000s as a subway performer. Eventually, his big break came when he landed jobs dancing for some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Mariah Carey, and in his next incredible feat he landed his first choreography credit with the acrobatic supergroup Cirque du Soleil. These days, Jared has a reoccurring role in the hit TV series Manifest, and he is set to star alongside Beanie Feldstein in Broadway's first-ever revival of Funny Girl. Get to know this majorly talented Broadway and TV star ahead.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Queens: We Think We Might've Just Figured Out Who Jojo's Dad Is

We're only two episodes into ABC's Queens, but the big question on everyone's minds is: who is Jojo's (Precious Way) father? During the show's premiere episode, we're led to believe that Naomi (Brandy) doesn't know who her daughter's dad is, but that's actually not the case. Naomi does, in fact, know who Jojo's father is, she just never informed him that she was pregnant with Jojo. However, the truth is slowly starting to come to light and we have a couple theories as to whom Jojo's dad may be.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Entertainment
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
City
Rose, NY
POPSUGAR

52 Photos That Prove Naturi Naughton Is (and Will Always Be) a Queen

With so many memorable acting roles under her belt, it's easy to forget that Naturi Naughton got her big break as one-third of R&B trio 3LW, opening for acts like Destiny's Child and selling over one million records in the US. After getting ousted from 3LW in 2002, Naturi stepped back from the spotlight to attend Seton Hall University, where she majored in political science. Shortly after, we started seeing the 37-year-old New Jersey native's acting career quickly blossom, appearing in films like Notorious (as rapper Lil' Kim) and Fame and later starring on HBO's Power series. Throughout the decades, Naturi has found countless ways to reinvent herself, and now she's killing it on ABC's Queens alongside Brandy, Eve, and Nadine E. Velázquez. In honor of Queens, we're looking back at Naturi's impressive Hollywood evolution in pictures. Check them all out.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Popculture

Lil Nas X Dresses up as Unexpected Nickelodeon Character for Halloween

Rapper Lil Nas X dredged up an obscure deep cut from Nickelodeon for his Halloween costume this year, yet fans seemed to think it was a good fit for him. The "Montero" singer dressed as Seth, the oblivious jock character from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. He posted photos of his costume on Instagram, complete with his own logo for "Nas's Declassified School Survival Guide."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadine Velazquez
Person
Naturi Naughton
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Confused by Technicality That Sent Matt James and Lindsay Arnold Home

Dancing With the Stars' Disney Week ended on Tuesday with a surprising double elimination. Real-life couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were sent home without controversy, but the elimination of The Bachelor star Matt James and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold frustrated fans at home. James and Arnold were eliminated thanks to a technicality because the judges did not unanimously pick a duo to save.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Here Are Some of the LGBTQ+ Celebrities Who Came out in 2021 so Far

Known for their rambling vlogs and kitchen floor drama, Trisha came out as non-binary in April. They've been unafraid to explore their identity, though they've received criticism for their approach in their 2019 vlog entries. They've previously identified as male. But after exploring more about their identity, they eventually settled...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

David Muir's dashing dad is his double in remarkable throwback photo

David Muir doesn't give a lot away when it comes to his personal life so when he opened up his family album to share a snapshot of his father fans were blown away. The World New Tonight anchor delighted his legions of devoted Instagram followers with a snapshot from his childhood.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy