Obsessed With the Cast of Queens Already? Check Out Their Other Roles Now

Sure, you might know a couple double threats, maybe even a few triple threats, but Jared Grimes is a quadruple threat. The Broadway star is famous for his tap dancing, singing, choreography, and acting chops — both on stage and on screen. He began making a name for himself back when he was in college in the early 2000s as a subway performer. Eventually, his big break came when he landed jobs dancing for some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Mariah Carey, and in his next incredible feat he landed his first choreography credit with the acrobatic supergroup Cirque du Soleil. These days, Jared has a reoccurring role in the hit TV series Manifest, and he is set to star alongside Beanie Feldstein in Broadway's first-ever revival of Funny Girl. Get to know this majorly talented Broadway and TV star ahead.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO