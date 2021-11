Before we even get into it, just please take a minute to look at this stunning 1957 Chevrolet Corvette. Ok. Now that we have given it the proper respect, we can get into what makes this Corvette the rarest one of its kind. As you may have realized by looking at the photos, this Chevrolet Corvette is not your run-of-the-mill ‘Vette. No sir. This is a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Super Sport, and it’s the only one ever made, and it’s for sale.

