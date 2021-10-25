CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Rowe Offers Support for Son of 91-Year-Old Purple Heart Vet

By Keeli Parkey
 6 days ago
In a recent social media post, “Dirty Jobs” star Mike Rowe reached out directly to one fan. The 59-year-old popular television personality did so in response to a social media post the individual shared on Instagram. This post came from a man named Eric Loes. Loes shared a selfie...

blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
Mike Rowe
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
WSB-TV Atlanta

PHOTOS: Jovita Moore through the years

Channel 2's Jovita Moore Jovita Moore, a devoted mother, anchor and community leader, passed away after a battle with brain cancer. Moore worked at WSB-TV for 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Here Are Some of the LGBTQ+ Celebrities Who Came out in 2021 so Far

Known for their rambling vlogs and kitchen floor drama, Trisha came out as non-binary in April. They've been unafraid to explore their identity, though they've received criticism for their approach in their 2019 vlog entries. They've previously identified as male. But after exploring more about their identity, they eventually settled...
MUSIC
#Purple Heart#Safety#The Safety Third
thefocus.news

Who was Jovita Moore? Age and career of late Channel 2 anchor

It has been announced that WSB-TV Channel 2 anchor Jovita Moore has died following a long battle with brain cancer. As many pay tribute to the late anchor on social media, others have wondered about Jovita Moore’s age and career. Who was Jovita Moore?. Jovita Moore, born 4 October 1967,...
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
Complex

Future Says ‘I’d Rather Hang with Jada’ When Suggested He and Will Hang

Still reeling from the entanglement controversy of last summer, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are in the headlines again, this time, via Future’s Instagram stories. A recent episode of Facebook’s popular Red Table Talks hosted by Pinkett had actress Gwyneth Paltrow in a candid position where she and Pinkett discussed their sex lives. The host was quoted as saying, “it’s hard.” Conclusions were drawn, specifically having to do with whether her husband wasn’t ‘performing’ in the bedroom.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartache after tragic loss

GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday. The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Admits She’s Been ‘Inspired To Push Herself’ Since Making History With JoJo Siwa

Who run the world? Girls! Jenna Johnson spoke to HL about breaking barriers as the first same-sex partnership on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’. This season, Dancing With The Stars made history with the inclusion of the first same-sex dance partnership in the 30 seasons of the show. Season 29 runner-up Jenna Johnson was paired up with beloved YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. In speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Jenna revealed that she said yes to partnering with another woman “without hesitation,” but in the days that followed, “a ton of pressure set in.” “I was so honored but I felt a ton of pressure, because I just knew how much could go into this and how many eyes were going to be watching. And, because it is new and it is different and it is a little bit scary for some people. But the second I met JoJo, all of those fears went away,” Jenna admitted. “She is just so open and willing to do whatever whenever. She just was like a dream student for me.”
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
