COLUMBIA, S.C. — A regularly scheduled Richland Two Board of Trustees meeting for Tuesday October 26 will have some new safety procedures at the meeting. In order to allow for social distancing due to COVID-19, a safe distance between the public and the board, and to ensure adequate access for emergency personnel, capacity for the members of the public who wish to attend the meeting in-person is limited to 20. In case that capacity is reached and to provide members of the public the ability to watch the board meeting from the safety of their home, the meeting will also be streamed live here.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO