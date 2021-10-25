CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan who returned 600th TD football wants to play golf with Tom Brady

By Zac Wassink
 6 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and living legend Tom Brady filled yet another column of the NFL record books when he threw his 600th career regular-season touchdown pass in Sunday's 38-3 trouncing of the Chicago Bears. Wide receiver Mike Evans clearly didn't know history had been made, however, as he gifted that touchdown football to a fan in the stands:

As Michael David Smith noted for Pro Football Talk, it's been said the football could end up being worth $500,000 at a future auction. Brady is known to enjoy hitting the links, so this is one request he should definitely grant during the offseason.

One would hope Brady will pay for the round, as well.

