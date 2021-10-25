Seth Curry Doesn't Think Shooting vs. Thunder Compares to a Steph Run

Everybody knows Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry as the younger brother of Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry. While Seth Curry might not have the All-Star and MVP accolades as his brother does, the Sixers' guard is carving out an excellent role for himself in Philly's starting lineup.

Last year, Curry put up career-best numbers with the Sixers after getting traded during the offseason. In 57 games, Curry averaged 12.5 points per game while shooting 45-percent from three. In the playoffs, he upped the ante and put up 18.8 points per game and knocked down 50-percent of his threes.

Curry was indeed the hot hand on the Sixers before their postseason run concluded last year, and now he's entered the 2021-2022 regular season riding the same type of momentum. Although he didn't get many shots up in Philly's first game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Curry still shot efficiently as he drained four of his five shots from the field for 10 points.

Then when the Sixers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Curry increased his attempts, drained nine of his 12 attempted shots, and put up a team-high of 23 points in 36 minutes of action.

On Sunday, the Sixers paid a visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After struggling late in the game against Brooklyn, the Sixers wanted to get off to a quick start in OKC. Curry helped them do just that as he put up 23 of Philly's 36 first-quarter points.

Going 8-10 from the field and 6-7 from three in his first 12 minutes on the floor, Seth had what some would call a Steph type of run. However, after Sunday night's victory over the Thunder, Seth Curry shot down that notion as he believes his hot streak on Sunday doesn't compare to the ones his brother typically goes on.

"I was getting good shots," Seth Curry said, according to ESPN. "It wasn't like I was 18 dribbles, half-court, 40-footers. It wasn't like I was like on a Steph-type streak. I was finding good shots."

While Seth sounds like he's taking a shot at his older brother's shot selection, it's more of a compliment to the spacing on the Sixers during Sunday night's game. As Curry was simply getting into position around the perimeter, he was finding a lot of open shots and knocking them down at a high rate.

Overall, Curry finished Sunday night's game against Oklahoma City with a team-high of 28 points in 34 minutes. His contributions helped the Sixers pick up their second win of the season before they head back east to face the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.