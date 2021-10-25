Country stars Jake Owen, Chase Rice, Brothers Osborne to perform in Orlando for K92.3 All Star Jam

Central Florida can soon experience a star-studded lineup of country musicians all under one roof as the 26th annual K92.3 All Star Jam comes to Orlando later this year.

Florida native Jake Owen will headline the one-day festival with Brothers Osborne, Chase Rice and Gabby Barrett at Addition Financial Arena on Dec. 10. Chris Lane, Morgan Evans, Tenille Arts, Lily Rose and Larry Fleet also appear on the lineup.

Owen, who calls Vero Beach home, is known for country hits such as “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).” A true Florida man, the singer-songwriter enjoys fishing, boating, golfing and spending time with his family when not performing.

Brothers Osborne, who’ve won four County Music Association awards, garnered five accolades from the Academy of Country Music and received seven Grammy nominations, can be recognized for popular songs “Stay A Little Longer” and “It Ain’t My Fault.”

Chase Rice, who helped write the hit Florida Georgia Line song “Cruise,” recently released his own fifth studio album. Prior to his foray into music, the Florida-born star appeared on “Survivor” in 2010, played football for UNC-Chapel Hill and was once a NASCAR pit crew member.

Gabby Barrett was recently awarded the Academy of Country Music “New Artist of the Year.” She finished third on the 16th season of “American Idol” and has quickly made a name for herself in the world of country music with songs such as “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”

A portion of event proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida.

If you go

The K92.3 All Star Jam kicks off at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at 12777 Gemini Blvd. N. in Orlando. Tickets, now on sale, start at $55 each. For more information and tickets, visit additionfiarena.com .

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .