CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Country stars Jake Owen, Chase Rice, Brothers Osborne to perform in Orlando for K92.3 All Star Jam

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

Central Florida can soon experience a star-studded lineup of country musicians all under one roof as the 26th annual K92.3 All Star Jam comes to Orlando later this year.

Florida native Jake Owen will headline the one-day festival with Brothers Osborne, Chase Rice and Gabby Barrett at Addition Financial Arena on Dec. 10. Chris Lane, Morgan Evans, Tenille Arts, Lily Rose and Larry Fleet also appear on the lineup.

Owen, who calls Vero Beach home, is known for country hits such as “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).” A true Florida man, the singer-songwriter enjoys fishing, boating, golfing and spending time with his family when not performing.

Brothers Osborne, who’ve won four County Music Association awards, garnered five accolades from the Academy of Country Music and received seven Grammy nominations, can be recognized for popular songs “Stay A Little Longer” and “It Ain’t My Fault.”

Chase Rice, who helped write the hit Florida Georgia Line song “Cruise,” recently released his own fifth studio album. Prior to his foray into music, the Florida-born star appeared on “Survivor” in 2010, played football for UNC-Chapel Hill and was once a NASCAR pit crew member.

Gabby Barrett was recently awarded the Academy of Country Music “New Artist of the Year.” She finished third on the 16th season of “American Idol” and has quickly made a name for herself in the world of country music with songs such as “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”

A portion of event proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida.

If you go

The K92.3 All Star Jam kicks off at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at 12777 Gemini Blvd. N. in Orlando. Tickets, now on sale, start at $55 each. For more information and tickets, visit additionfiarena.com .

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
POTUS
CBS News

Man with knife on Tokyo train stabs several before starting fire, police say

A man dressed in Batman's Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Vero Beach, FL
Entertainment
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Owen
Person
Chris Lane
Person
Chase Rice
Person
Gabby Barrett
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy