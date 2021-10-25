FHP releases crash video to identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

crash

A week after a 26-year-old man in a pickup truck was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Colonial Drive and Commerce Boulevard, Florida Highway Patrol has released video of the other driver involved in the incident.

The driver of the pickup truck and another driver in a black sedan were both headed west on Colonial Drive before the crash.

“Witnesses tell the investigating trooper that the truck and the sedan appeared to be street racing prior to the contact and the crash,” said Lt. Kim Montes, spokesperson for FHP.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18.

The new video shows the moment the sedan crashed into the pickup sending it smashing into a light pole. The driver of the black sedan drove away. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are searching for the driver of the black sedan with right-side damage. Anyone with information about the car of the driver is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.

