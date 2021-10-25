CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FHP releases crash video to identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

By Desiree Stennett, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZONO_0ccEpD4n00
crash

A week after a 26-year-old man in a pickup truck was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Colonial Drive and Commerce Boulevard, Florida Highway Patrol has released video of the other driver involved in the incident.

The driver of the pickup truck and another driver in a black sedan were both headed west on Colonial Drive before the crash.

“Witnesses tell the investigating trooper that the truck and the sedan appeared to be street racing prior to the contact and the crash,” said Lt. Kim Montes, spokesperson for FHP.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18.

The new video shows the moment the sedan crashed into the pickup sending it smashing into a light pole. The driver of the black sedan drove away. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are searching for the driver of the black sedan with right-side damage. Anyone with information about the car of the driver is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.

dstennett@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Missing Orlando teen found safe, reunited with family

A 17-year-old Orlando teen, reported missing a week ago, has been found safe, Orlando Police said Sunday. The teen, Jiarrah Ramos, had been the focus of a search since she disappeared Oct. 24. “We are happy to report that Jiarrah returned home and is back with her family,” Orlando police announced on Twitter just before 11 a.m. Sunday. No further details were immediately available, but police ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy