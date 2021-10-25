CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston Police Activity – 10/18/21 to 10/24/21

By Lee Evancho
 6 days ago
October 25, 2021
Lee Evancho

The Anniston Police Department released their weekly crime stats. These numbers representative the interactions they had.

Below are the stats for APD for the week of  10/18/21 to 10/24/21 Anniston Officers answered a total of 884 calls for service. Criminal Incident/Offense Reports taken – 103 Miscellaneous (minor) Incident Reports taken – 58 Felony Arrests – 6 Misdemeanor Arrests – 27 Traffic Accidents – 11 Traffic Stops/Citations – 169/50 Warrants Served – 28 Animals Picked up – 0 Animal-Related Citations – 0 *Street Crimes* Felony Arrests – 2 Misdemeanor Arrests – 1 Warrants Served – 2
