Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

By Joy Wiltermuth
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about...

www.marketwatch.com

