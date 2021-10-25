CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iOS 15.1 released: Why you should upgrade right now

By Chris Burns
 6 days ago
Today Apple released iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 with a collection of feature upgrades and bug fixes aplenty. Apple’s list of fixes with this free update included subject matter like lockscreen pausing, WiFi detection, Wallet closure, Photos app storage, and Weather app reporting. This update also brought a set of security updates for all devices able to run iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 on October 25, 2021.

This update fixes an issue with detecting WiFi networks, and another issue where Wallet would unexpectedly quit when using VoiceOver with multiple passes. This upgrade included a battery algorithm update for iPhone 12 for better battery estimates, and fixed an issue where screen locking may’ve paused as a result of Audio playing from an app.

This update fixes an issue where incorrect colors for animated backgrounds would be shown in the Weather app, and incorrect current temperatures may’ve been shown for My Location. There was an issue that was fixed with this update that previously reported full storage when importing photos and videos to the Photos app.

A handy feature added with this update adds Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support for the Tranlate app for system-wide translation. If you own an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, this update adds ProRes video capture and adds a toggle in Camera settings to turn off automatic camera switching for macro photos and videos.

This update delivers all manner of SharePlay features. Users will be able to use screen sharing on FaceTime. Users will be able to watch a shared video on an Apple TV while continuing a FaceTime call. Shared controls with this feature allow everyone on the call to pause, play, rewind, or fast forward the video content, and smart volume automatically lowers audio when someone on the call is speaking.

An update should be available to your device by the end of the day today, the 25th of October, 2021. You’ll need to have an iPhone 6s or later, iPod touch (7th generation), or one of several sorts of iPad (for iPadOS). For iPadOS 15.1 you’ll need iPad Air 2 or later, iPad 5th gen or later, or iPad mini 4 or later.

Today was also the release date for tvOS 15.1 for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, as well as watchOS 8.1. To get that watchOS 8.1 update you’ll need an Apple Watch Series 3 or later. Apple also released a security update today for macOS Cataline, another for macOS Big Sur 11.6.1, and macOS Monterey 12.0.1.

