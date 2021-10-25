CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lil Nas X Delivers Surprise Performance Plus EDC Las Vegas Recap

By Melissa Gill
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 6 days ago
Must read highlights from the 10th Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

The highly anticipated 10th Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas’ 2021 (EDC) wrap up is a bittersweet moment. This not only marks an EDC milestone for Las Vegas, but also for Insomniac, which celebrated its 25th EDC anniversary. There were so many memorable moments captured at this year’s festival, but we are going to give you the must-read highlights.

Festival goers that attended the three-day carnival after last year’s cancellation due to COVID and this year’s festival postponement due to safety concerns lit up the atmosphere with elaborate costumes, bright faces and high spirits that pumped adrenaline all through the wild weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41AVoL_0ccEotSU00

This year the festival also offered an EDC streaming option for the first time for individuals who wanted to partake in the fest, but didn’t feel comfortable partying all night long out in the crowded festival grounds.

In case you missed three electric nights jam packed with vibrant performances, surprise celeb appearances and epic fireworks, “Off the Strip” fills you in with a recap on everything you need to know about the cosmic festivities.

DAY 1 eDC RECAP

The Las Vegas Speedway transformed into an Electronic Dance Music (EDM) dream dazzled with mind-blowing art installations, otherworldly performances, dynamic stage sets and nightly fireworks.

On the first day of EDC, Friday, October 22, Moore Kismet, 16, was the youngest Dubstep artist to take the cosmicMEADOW stage.

ILLENIUM surprised concert-goers with sweet beats on the Forest House Art Car, a mobile sound system roaming the Speedway.

Alison Wonderland dominated the circuitGROUNDS stage, which featured LED walls and feathery wisps of fire shooting into the sky, by delivering two sets, one at circuitGROUNDS and another on the Parliament Art Car.

To capture all the excitement, 600 drones soared through the desert sky to record a breathtaking drone show, which filmed dynamite footage of the headliners, fireworks display and celebrations of 10 years of EDC Las Vegas and the 25th anniversary of the iconic Electric Daisy Carnival.

As the festivities continued on for another two nights of non-stop entertainment, EDM lovers braced themselves for a magical weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1y0E_0ccEotSU00

DAY 2 EDC RECAP

While the first day is a hard act to follow, the second day proved to unfold even more surprises and feature another roster of radiant headliners reveling in their element at the booming fest. With an unexpected twist to an already impressive lineup, Saturday, October 23 turned up the good vibes reaching a whole new level of excitement.

More of dance music’s brightest stars lit up the second night including deadmau5, Gryffin, Martin Garrix, Maceoplex, DJ Diesel, Louis The Child, SLANDER, Vintage Culture among others.

No disrespect to all the talents that hit the stages that night, but Lil Nas X’s jaw dropping performance during Diplo’s set on the cosmicMEADOW stage was arguably the most epic surprise at this year’s festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GaHPo_0ccEotSU00

He served up his hottest tracks that skyrocketed to the top of the charts including, “Industry Baby,” “Montero” and “Old Town Road.” There’s no denying that his unexpected EDC takeover stole the show that night.

Second to “Montero” superstar, DJ Snake introduced The Kid Laroi, who also hyped up the crowd with his performance of smash hit “Stay” following EDC’s signature firework show. His recent collabs with Justin Bieber have given him the recognition he deserves as a super talented artist.

But we can’t talk about EDC without highlighting global legend and Vegas headliner Tiësto. He is the only artist to have played all 10 years of EDC Las Vegas. His fire set on the kineticFIELD stage dropped the smoking hot beats of “The Business,” “Split” and more. It just isn’t EDC without a set from Tiësto.

Did I mention one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Shaq, who is also known as turntable talent DJ Diesel, made his EDC Debut? At 14 years old he attended a Public Enemy concert and has been fixated on DJ’ing ever since that monumental moment, according to his bio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cLvg_0ccEotSU00

“Tonight I play my first EDC,” he wrote in his Instagram caption, “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. Let’s turn this pit into a warzone. EDC LAS VEGAS I will see you at the bass pod…”

Flying in on a Maverick Helicopter, reality star Brody Jenner made a surprise bartending appearance serving up parched festival attendees Mamitas Tequila & Soda.

Y’all are wild at EDC, but we LOVE it!

DAY 3 EDC RECAP

On Sunday, October 24, the final night of the larger-than-life blowout, Bloom and Z-Trip kicked off the festivities at the Opening Ceremony on the cosmicMEADOW stage.

EDM mega superstars that came out to play as headliners for the EDC finale included the sounds of Kaskade, Kygo, VNSSA, Zedd among others.

Kaskade owned the main stage, kineticFIELD. There was no shortage of feel good vibes during this explosive performance. Kygo also took the kineticFIELD stage to transport festival goers into an electronica music euphoria spinning sick beats to keep the party going.

While Kaskade and Kygo kept spirits on kineticFIELD, VNSSA and Zedd made waves with unparalleled performances on the equally stunning set cosmicMEADOW. The artists wowed their fans with their intoxicating house beats and explosive energy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tl0yL_0ccEotSU00

EDC Las Vegas 2021 was more than just a success, it was a three-day mind blowing experience taking EDM fans on a journey they will never forget. It’s all the heartfelt memories shared and all the people that pulled this wild adventure together that really made it something special.

