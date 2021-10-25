CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The FEC unanimously threw out a Mitch McConnell ally's 'circuitous, baseless, and repetitive' complaint against Simon & Schuster and iHeartMedia

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9ZLS_0ccEonPM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROX70_0ccEonPM00
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at the US Capitol on October 07, 2021.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

  • The Federal Election Commission unanimously threw out the Kentucky GOP chair's 2019 complaint.
  • The complaint in part alleged that Simon & Schuster illegally funded a potential challenger to McConnell.
  • The book publisher's lawyer said the complaint used "circuitous, baseless, and repetitive rhetoric."

In early September, the Federal Election Commission unanimously threw out a complaint filed by Kentucky GOP Chairman J. McCauley Brown against Kentucky radio host Matt Jones, who publicly mulled running as a Democrat against Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2019. The decision was made public on Friday .

The November 2019 complaint - which also included Simon & Schuster, iHeartMedia and Kentucky Sports Radio - alleged that Jones's book deal and his employment at a Kentucky radio station constituted illegal campaign donations under federal election laws, even though Jones hadn't actually decided to run for office yet.

In particular, Brown alleged that Simon & Schuster was "paying for [Jones's] statewide campaign tour" which was "linked" to his candidacy, citing a $30,000 advance paid to Jones in October.

As a result of Brown's complaint, Jones was temporarily taken off the air . Though he had filed FEC paperwork for an exploratory committee, he ultimately decided against running for Senate just days after the complaint.

Jones would go on to finish his book deal with Simon & Schuster, publishing "Mitch, Please!" in March 2020 following a tour of all 120 counties in the state.

Now, almost two years later following an extended lack of quorum at the commission, all six members of the nation's top election regulation body have found that Brown's original complaint had no merit . They cited Jones's intention to write the book "whether I run [for Senate] or not," a "press exemption" for the radio station that employed Jones, and the fact that the Simon & Schuster book deal constituted "bona fide commercial activity."

The book publisher's lawyers offered a lengthy and colorful response to the Kentucky GOP's complaint in a 56-page document that included Jones's entire publishing agreement and a scan of the $30,000 check paid to the radio host.

"If the Commission takes the bait, it would violate the First Amendment and the Act's press exemption, both of which protect the publication of information by citizen authors critical of their government and its officials," the response read. "The linchpin of the Complaint's allegation is circuitous, baseless, and repetitive rhetoric."

The response would go on to accuse Kentucky GOP of using "a time-worn technique used by despots, propagandists, and political flacks to instill belief in false information" as well as "extensive distortions and misinformation."

The publisher's response also cited the "illusory truth effect," which is a "technique with a dark pedigree and history in politics."

iHeartMedia, arguing that it fell within the FEC's press exemption, said in its response that it "simply makes no difference that the show's host is a federal candidate, nor that he or she recently filed a Statement of Candidacy with the FEC."

The Republican Party of Kentucky did not respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 283

Howard Parker
5d ago

The Republican Cancel Culture is hard at work using the courts to stifle dissent- JUST LIKE TRUMP. The Republicans continue to prove that they are guilty of everything that they claim OTHERS are doing. Election Fraud - the ONLY PROVEN fraud was committed by Trump " Find me the 11,000 votes I need to win". And don't forget when he OPENLY TOLD his supporters to try and vote TWICE!!! That's ANOTHER law Trump has broken- soliciting a crime!!!

Reply(110)
158
wayne stewart
6d ago

he is always underwater in polling yet he always manages to win. i wonder how many chinese votes his wife has trucked in. many they need to audit his contets

Reply(15)
115
Michael Stanfield
6d ago

please retire. you are ingrained in a system that disolved your main job description passion for direction WE point you.

Reply(7)
45
Related
AL.com

Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Alabama hometown

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, an Alabama native and Senate minority leader, visited his north Alabama roots on Saturday. According to a post on the city of Athens Facebook page, McConnell made several stops in the Limestone County city. In addition to stopping by his childhood home, McConnell also stopped...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
mediaite.com

Joy Reid Bashes ‘Grim Reaper’ Mitch McConnell for Opposing Billionaires’ Tax: ‘He Invested Wisely In Marrying a Really Rich Woman’

Joy Reid laid into opponents of a Democratic-supported minimum tax of 15% on companies that report more than $1 billion in profits. The ReidOut host noted that the proposal has the backing of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who has been a thorn in the side of her fellow Democrats as they negotiate among themselves in trying to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WABE

Mitch McConnell backs Herschel Walker for Georgia Senate

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday endorsed Herschel Walker for the Senate in Georgia, lending the clout of the highest-ranking elected GOP official in the country to the candidacy of a former football star whose turbulent personal history could create problems for his general election campaign. Walker is the...
NFL
insideradio.com

Two Years Later, FEC Drops Kentucky GOP Complaint Against Radio Host Matt Jones.

Matt Jones, host of the iHeartMedia-syndicated Kentucky Sports Radio show, has been cleared of a 2019 complaint filed by the Republican Party of Kentucky when he was considering running for Mitch McConnell’s Senate seat. The Federal Election Commission unanimously dropped the complaint, which temporarily sidelined Jones from hosting the program...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartmedia#Senate#Gop#Democrat#Republican#Kentucky Sports Radio#Simon Schuster
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats' proposal to tax billionaires, calling it a 'hair-brained scheme' to penalize people who 'invested wisely'

Democrats have an plan to finance their scaled-down social-spending bill with a tax on billionaires' assets. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday was quick to oppose that idea. "This hair-brained scheme would have the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) penalizing people who invested wisely and compensating people who have invested...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RNB Cincy 100.3

Mitch McConnell Praised Clarence Thomas’ Anti-Abortion Stance Hours Before SCOTUS Upheld Texas Ban Again

Thomas has been a source of political contention ever since his confirmation process thirty years ago. Days before President George Bush nominated Thomas to the Bench, Justice Thurgood Marshall spoke about not wanting a token appointment to replace him. He said someone should be picked for the right reasons and not just a token appointment with an agenda.
TEXAS STATE
wrbl.com

Sen. Mitch McConnell visits childhood home in Athens Saturday

ATHENS, Ala. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.) visited his childhood hometown of Athens on Saturday. According to a Facebook post from the city, McConnell visited several locations across town, including the former site of the McConnell Funeral Home, the Courthouse where his great-uncle served as probate judge, his family wills at the courthouse annex, and toured the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Lexington Herald-Leader

Once again, Mitch McConnell’s hypocrisy on an independent judiciary knows no bounds

In remarks given on Oct. 14 to the Heritage Foundation, Senator Mitch McConnell accused Secretary of State Anthony Blinken of engaging in “crazy or scary” behavior during an official visit to Ecuador. The behavior that McConnell found so disturbing was the secretary’s chastising of the Ecuadorian government for attempting to subvert the independence of its judiciary. This accusation, McConnell bristled, while Joe Biden’s own presidential commission on court reform threatens “the very concept of an independent and insulated judiciary.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
FiveThirtyEight

How Mitch McConnell Accidentally Created An Unregulated THC Market

Sen. Mitch McConnell didn’t know what he was doing when he passed the 2018 Farm Bill. The bill included his provision that legalized industrial hemp, a form of cannabis that can be made into a wide variety of products including cannabidiol, a non-intoxicating cannabis compound commonly called CBD. That part was intentional — the law quickly launched a multi-billion dollar industry that put the once-obscure CBD compound into lattes, seltzers and hundreds of CVS stores across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Old Man

Mitch McConnell Grants US Operating License Until Mid-December

Trapped by the Debt Ceiling“Trapped Under the Debt Ceiling” by Aditya Virendra Doshi on Flickr. Thanks, Mitch! What about 2022? Will the US be open for business then?. Notice that when the Democrats are in charge, the debt ceiling suddenly becomes a big deal to Republicans. Republicans raised the debt ceiling three times under Trump —never a whimper of protest. Not a problem.
Washington Post

Dogs in costumes visit Congress for ‘bipawtisan’ Halloween parade. One was dressed as Mitch McConnell.

Dogs dressed as hot dogs, lions, Paris Hilton — and senators — visited Congress for the “bipawtisan” Halloween dog parade on Wednesday. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who hosted the annual event for the third time, was spotted with his dogs Mitch, who was dressed as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and Theo, dressed as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

273K+
Followers
19K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy