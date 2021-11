OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 75 in north Omaha died after being hit by two vehicles. Police say in a news release that the accident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday, when 32-year-old Cody Stiles, of Omaha, was hit by a Ford Escape in the northbound lanes of the highway, then hit again by another SUV.

OMAHA, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO