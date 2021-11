A 13-year-old boy was found dead in a Utah lake Saturday, about 36 hours after a boat he was in with his dad capsized, officials say. The father and son had been fishing with a friend on Fish Lake, when they dropped the friend off at 3:30 a.m. Friday. They then went back out to fish more, but sometime before 8 a.m. their boat capsized, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

