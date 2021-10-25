Catholic Charities launches ‘Share the Warmth of Christmas’ campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne – South Bend (CCFWSB), has announced its Share the Warmth of Christmas campaign to help those affected by COVID-19 and others in need.

Given the persistence of the pandemic, CCFWSB said it is issuing a special Christmas-time appeal for donations of gifts for children, winter coats and financial contributions to assist families in the area who are still out of work, homeless or low-income.

“With the eviction moratorium being rescinded, every day we have many families calling for financial assistance,” says Dan Florin, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “As they fight to stay in their homes, Christmas will be financially difficult for many.”

For those people who want to donate to the Share the Warmth of Christmas campaign in support of Catholic Charities Fort Wayne and Auburn offices can do the following:

Sponsorship Option A: Host a Giving Tree Catholic Charities can give you suggested collection items, or you can collect new items such as toys, clothing, diapers, household products, hygiene items or gift cards for groceries and gas. These items can be pooled by staff for program support and family assistance throughout the year.

Sponsorship Option B: Sponsor a family Catholic Charities will provide information about the children: gender, age, requested items, interests and clothing sizes. We ask sponsors to agree to provide new items only. Each family is assigned a family code. To ensure each child gets the correct gift, please place all gifts for each child in a separate container and include the gender, age and code on each package. Please do not wrap gifts, but consider providing paper, tape or ribbon for the parents to participate in gift wrapping. Families often appreciate household items like detergent, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, etc.



Lists of needs will be distributed by Nov. 12 to sponsors, Catholic Charities said. Contact your nearest office to discuss giving option. To make financial contributions, visit: https://www.ccfwsb.org/donate .

Coats Drop Off for Auburn Office:

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the organization is asking for professionally cleaned coats. CCFWSB said if anyone has coats to donate but cannot afford to clean them, they can be taken to Peerless Cleaners in Angola or Fort Wayne from Nov. 7 to 29. The Laundry Room laundromat in Auburn will also clean donated coats.

Starting on Nov. 2, Catholic Charities’ North Region office, located in Auburn, will be giving away coats on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesday by appointment only.

Contact the Fort Wayne office at 260-422-5625 or the Auburn office at 260-925-0917 for more information.

