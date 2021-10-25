CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Tom, Michael O’Keefe, Tom Everett Scott & More Join Simu Liu In Romance ‘One True Loves’

By Matt Grobar
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCazf_0ccEloOi00

EXCLUSIVE : Lauren Tom ( The Joy Luck Club ), Oscar nominee Michael O’Keefe ( The Great Santini ), Tom Everett Scott ( That Thing You Do! ), Cooper van Grootel (Peacock’s One of Us is Lying ), Oona Yaffe (Fox’s Sleepy Hollow ) and Phinehas Yoon (CBS’ Bad Teacher ) have joined the cast of One True Loves , a romance based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name, which Andy Fickman ( Playing with Fire ) is directing.

They will appear alongside previously announced cast members Simu Liu (Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ), Philippa Soo ( Hamilton ), Luke Bracey (Netflix’s Holidate ) and Michaela Conlin (Netflix’s Bad Trip ).

The film written by Taylor Jenkins Reid and Alex J. Reid watches as high school sweethearts Emma (Soo) and Jesse (Bracey) venture away from their small town to build an exciting life together traveling the world. But when Jesse disappears in a helicopter crash over the Pacific Ocean on their one-year anniversary, a heartbroken Emma returns home to pick up the pieces of her life. After four years, Emma has found happiness once again, running her parents’ bookshop and newly engaged to her childhood best friend, Sam (Liu). But her life flips upside down when she receives a phone call that Jesse is alive. Her heart torn, she must choose between a life she thought was gone forever and one that’s just beginning.

Van Grootel will play the role of young Jesse, with Yaffe as young Emma and Yoon as young Sam. The parts to be played by the other new additions to the cast have not yet been disclosed.

Fickman is producing the film with Volition Media Partners’ Adam Beasley and Michael Jefferson, Willie Kutner, Betsy Sullenger, Sarah Finn, Highland Film Group ’s Arianne Fraser and R.U. Robot’s Petr Jákl. Taylor Jenkins Reid and Alex J. Reid are exec producing with Highland Film Group’s Delphine Perrier and Henry Winterstern, The Avenue’s JJ Caruth, R.U. Robot’s Martin J. Barab, SquareOne Productions’ Al Munteanu, Walter and Patrick Josten, Gosdom Entertainment’s Vanessa Yao Guo, and A Bunch of Criminals’ Chang Tseng.

One True Loves is currently in production in North Carolina. Highland Film Group is overseeing international sales, with the company’s distribution arm, The Avenue, handling domestic. Highland is also co-financing with Blue Rider Pictures.

“We are all so thrilled to have the phenomenal Lauren Tom and Michael O’Keefe joining this already amazing cast. And any time I get a chance to work with Tom Everett Scott, I jump on it. They are all already bringing their A-game!” said Fickman. “Sarah Finn and Jason Stamey are beyond brilliant casting directors. We needed to search for young Phillipa Soo, young Luke Bracey, and young Simu Liu. They searched everywhere and landed on three stunningly perfect actors to portray the younger versions of these characters.”

“We are thrilled to have such a pedigreed ensemble cast on hand to bring these beloved characters to life,” added Perrier, who serves as COO of Highland Film Group. “This is a wonderful project and we look forward to bringing the completed film to the marketplace.”

Tom is represented by Gersh; O’Keefe by Paradigm; Scott by Gersh and John Carrabino Management; Van Grootel by Innovative Artists, Brave Artists Management and Creative Soul Management in Australia; Yaffe by Paradigm and Thruline Entertainment; Yoon by The Wayne Agency.

