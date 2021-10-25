CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UPDATE 1-Fonterra raises farmgate milk price forecast on tight supply

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds details on supply, demand and CEO comment)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Fonterra on Tuesday raised the forecast range for the price it pays farmers for milk in the 2021-22 season, citing a below-average increase in global supply and firm demand.

The New Zealand-based dairy giant said higher feed costs had slowed U.S. production, dragging down global supply below-average levels.

Demand in key diary market China has eased in the past couple of months, but other regions have offset that decline, the company said.

Fonterra raised the midpoint of its farmgate milk price range to NZ$8.4 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS), 40 cents higher than before.

The overall range was increased to between NZ$7.90 and NZ$8.90 per kgMS, from NZ$7.25 to NZ$8.75 kgMS.

“It’s still early in the season, a lot can change, and there can be increased volatility when prices are high,” Chief Executive Officer Miles Hurrell said in a statement.

“While the increase in milk price can put pressure on our input costs, we remain comfortable with our current 2021/22 earnings guidance range of 25-40 cents per share.”

Comments / 0

Related
jwnenergy.com

Canadian oil collapses at U.S. hub as refiners shun heavy crude

Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulphur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West Texas Intermediate widened to $9/bbl at Cushing as of Wednesday, the steepest...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

S.Korea factory activity growth hits 13-month-low on supply crunch

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s factory activity grew at its slowest pace in 13 months in October, led by a contraction in output and softer demand as shortages of chips and supply chain disruption weighed on the sector. The IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for October fell to 50.2...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Solids#Fonterra#Dairy#Farmgate#Kgms
Reuters

Dalian ferrous materials fall on lean demand, coal price controls

BEIJING/MANILA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Prices for steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped on Monday due to sluggish demand at mills stemming from locally mandated output cuts, while Beijing's coal price controls also weighed on sentiment. Steel, cement and coking plants in the steel hub of Tangshan city...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

China's state planner says coal supply improving, prices stabilising

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China’s coal supply situation has seen significant improvement with joint efforts from coal producers, logistics and downstream users, while coal prices have also stabilised, the state planner said. The government has since July approved capacity expansions at hundreds of coal mines across the country amid...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures fall sharply for the session; U.S. oil prices post first weekly loss in 10 weeks

Natural-gas futures suffered a sharp drop on Friday for a second straight session, turning lower for the week, but ending October with a loss. U.S. oil futures, meanwhile, ended higher on Friday, but posted their first weekly loss in 10 weeks - ending the streak of nine consecutive weekly gains, the longest ever based on data going back to 1983, according to Dow Jones Market Data. WTI oil has been "in overbought territory for most of October as the market has been enjoying strong gains given OPEC+'s ongoing commitment to slowly bringing new production online, while global demand metrics have...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Intercos prices Milan IPO in lower part of range

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italian beauty products manufacturer Intercos said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 12.50 euros per share, in the lower part of its initial price range, valuing the company at 1.197 billion euros ($1.40 billion). Intercos, which is the biggest IPO...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Reuters

UPDATE 1-French Q3 preliminary GDP rises 3%, beating forecasts

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - France’s preliminary third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3% to beat market forecasts, the national statistics office said, as a pick-up in consumer spending and exports boosted the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. Third-quarter growth of 3% was above a forecast of 2.1% in a...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Rare earth prices at decade-high amid supply tightness

Rare earth prices are spiking in China, with the grades used to make permanent magnets surging to their highest level in over a decade amid supply tightness. Prices of praseodymium-neodymium oxide, or NdPr — two of the 17 rare earth elements that are used in NdFeB magnets — spiked to 735,000 yuan ($115,000) a metric tonne as of Thursday, the highest since November 2011, according to data from Shanghai Steelhome E-Commerce.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

HireRight stock opens below the IPO price, and stays there

HireRight Holdings Corp. was jeered in its public debut, as the stock opened 5.3% below its initial public offering price and slipped a bit further. A disappointing might have been expected, as the Nashville-based employment screening company's IPO priced overnight at $19 a share, below the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The stock's first trade was at $18.00 at 11:08 a.m. Eastern for 1.97 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.43 billion. The stock was recently down 7.6% at $17.55, and has traded within a range of $17.50 to $18.18 since its open. The disappointing debut came on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.2% while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.1%.
STOCKS
The Independent

Ofgem eyes changes to price cap amid energy crisis

The energy regulator might change the way it caps bills for millions of households across Britain as a major spike in gas prices drives suppliers to failure.Ofgem has given no details of what adjustments it might make to how the cap is calculated, but will set out its thinking as it launches a consultation next month.Energy bosses have been calling for a rethink of the price cap model amid the gas price crisis.At the moment the regulator caps the energy bills of more than 14 million households at £1,277 per year on average.But a fivefold increase in the price of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Inchcape lifts profit view again, says supply issues to persist

(Adds details, CEO comment, and background) Oct 28 (Reuters) - British car dealer Inchcape raised its annual earnings outlook on Thursday, as a strong rebound in demand after the lifting of coronavirus lockdowns helped eclipse a revenue shortfall from supply challenges. A global chip shortage spurred by a pandemic-driven trend...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Panasonic raises profit outlook 12% on share valuation gain

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp on Thursday raised its full year operating profit outlook by 12% helped by a share valuation gain and increased sales of automotive batteries and factory automation equipment. Panasonic raised its profit forecast for the year to March 31 to 370 billion yen...
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Saint-Gobain Q3 revenue soars, boosted by price hike

(Adds details on guidance) Oct 28 (Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint-Gobain confirmed its guidance on Thursday after reporting a jump in third-quarter revenue, helped by an 8.7% increase in prices that offset raw material prices and energy cost inflation. The company, which manufactures and distributes materials in sectors...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Group 1 maintains strong sales, profits despite tight vehicle supply

Group 1 Automotive on Thursday said its earnings are still soaring despite a crippled auto supply chain that the company expects will endure for at least another year. The Houston-based dealership group reported a $172.1 million profit in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a $126.4 million profit during the same period last year. Revenue jumped 15 percent to $3.5 billion from $3 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

McDonald's higher U.S. menu prices fuel earnings beat; chain raises sales forecast

McDonald's topped Wall Street's estimates for its third-quarter earnings and revenue. Higher menu prices and its new loyalty program boosted U.S. same-store sales growth. The fast-food chain saw same-store sales growth in its international markets accelerate as Covid-19 restrictions eased. McDonald's on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Reuters

212K+
Followers
231K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy