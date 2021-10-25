CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Black Twitter Came Through With CashApp Support And House-Warming Gifts For A Woman Overcoming Homelessness

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpaiX_0ccElSvc00
WIN-Pepsi Co

A woman overcoming unhoused conditions was surprised with an outpour of support after she tweeted that she needed money to buy additional items for her new apartment.

“Can’t believe I’ll be sleeping in my own apartment tonight. My homeless journey is almost over,” the woman, who identifies as Champagne Naki on Twitter wrote. “I don’t have a blanket or anything but idc cuz we in that bitch regardless.”

That’s when social media users flocked to the young lady’s comment section to offer help by donating gift cards and cash along with a few touching words of encouragement congratulating her on her new place.

“..Send me your Cashapp, or definitely make an Amazon registry so I can assist with your accomplishment. Congratulations!” wrote one Twitter user, while another person replied, “So happy for you I know the feeling, but you made it through! Don’t settle and don’t get too comfortable because you can never go back to being homeless again remember that! As hard as you went to get through that struggle, go 10x harder…it’s only from here.”

This young lady’s story rings true for so many African Americans who are often faced with unprecedented levels of homelessness across the United States. While Black people only make up 13 percent of the population, The National Alliance to End Homelessness states that the racial group accounts for “39 percent of people experiencing homelessness and more than 50 percent of homeless families with children.”

The startling realization can be attributed to housing discrimination practices that have been deployed against Black people since the 1960s. Redlining continues to prevent Black Americans from homeownership as well as the capital they need to access affordable mortgages and business loans to own property in Black and Brown neighborhoods. These effects still linger with us today as people of color are often forced to live in impoverished areas where there is limited access to quality health care, nutritious food, and better economic opportunities.

The situation was exacerbated during the pandemic as Black renters became particularly vulnerable to being unhoused after the Eviction Moratorium ended last month. Christian Wheeler, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, told Ebony back in August that “For this year, 2021, about 11 percent of white families were behind on their rent, compared to roughly 26 percent of African Americans who were behind on their rent.”

More than half of all African American’s either rent an apartment or a house which creates two problems, according to Wheeler.

“You have a lot more renters among African Americans, and many of those renters are struggling because of the disproportionate effect that the pandemic has had on Black households.”

A record number of job losses, lack of childcare, and health disparities have pummeled the Black community during this difficult time, but it’s stories like these that give you a glimpse of hope for humanity.

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

An Honest Perspective Through the Eyes of a Homeless Kalamazoo Man

When it comes to the topic of homelessness and the impact it has on not only the community but on the people themselves, we tend to hear a lot of opinions from different sources. Opinions from politicians, from the news, and, of course, opinions readily and hastily shared on social media ranging from "go get a job" to "how do we help these people?"
KALAMAZOO, MI
southernminn.com

Partners for Housing: Addressing homelessness at Union Street Place

Homelessness is significant everywhere, though in Minnesota, it’s often a hidden phenomenon. Sometimes it looks like people sleeping in cars, ice houses, storage units or other places unfit or unsafe for human habitation. Sometimes it looks like people doubling up with family members, or “couch-hopping” until their welcome runs out and they need to find other accommodations. It can be a cycle that is very difficult to break.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Black Americans#Black People#Black Twitter#Housing Discrimination#African Americans#The National Alliance
midislandtimes.com

Local store supports runaway & homeless youth

Plainview retailer Sugar Crazy recently made a generous $5,000 donation to the Family and Children’s Association (FCA) Rise Up campaign in support of FCA’s programs for runaway & homeless youth. Through an integrated network of services and counseling, FCA provides help and hope to under-served and disadvantaged individuals struggling to build better lives.
HOMELESS
ledger.news

Letter to the Editor: Support for the homeless

Complacent with curing cancer, mental illness with homelessness. That will never happen. Homelessness is a byproduct of the human race. It has been dated back to 1730 in New York City. In the 1900s, New Yorkers would build almshouses for the homeless. Today’s homeless have many more environmental pitfalls that...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
townelaker.com

Homeless Shelter to Provide Support

A team of local nonprofit agencies has been working with the county to establish a homeless shelter. Although there is a need, there’s no short-term homeless shelter in Cherokee County now. Area nonprofits have funds for hotel-motel vouchers for up to 30 days, but it’s expensive, and the funds aren’t nearly enough to meet the need.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Amazon
fox7austin.com

Are the City of Austin's efforts to house the homeless working?

AUSTIN, Texas - According to a recent study done by the Downtown Austin Alliance, the number of people living on the street in their public improvement district of downtown decreased by 55 percent between May and October. "It's an area that covers roughly MLK, to the river. It takes up...
AUSTIN, TX
MarketRealist

Why High Housing Costs Could Increase Homelessness

Poverty has always been a part of the American picture, but the homeless epidemic has only swelled with time. In 2021, the number of community housing and homeless shelters increased by 1.3 percent to meet demand. Meanwhile, housing costs are up, and experts are harping on the correlation. Article continues...
HOMELESS
KCTV 5

Kansas City leaders to discuss winter warming plan for homeless

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Leaders in Kansas City are getting ready to share their proposals for keeping the homeless warm over the winter season. The Housing and Community Development department will share their ideas Thursday afternoon at city hall. According to officials, they're looking at bold and creative ways to keep the homeless warm this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wmra.org

Harrisonburg struggles to safely house homeless with COVID

When someone who's homeless in Harrisonburg gets COVID-19, the city has been paying for them to stay in a hotel. But Harrisonburg stopped doing that at the beginning of the month -- and shelters are scrambling to come up with an alternative. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Rachel Gaghan says...
HARRISONBURG, VA
invisiblepeople.tv

Woman Experiencing Chronic Homelessness Talks About Suicide

‘For Many Homeless People, Suicide Is a Tempting Way Out.’ ~ Loki. Editor’s note: Invisible People published this lived experience piece to exhibit the desperation people who are experiencing homelessness feel. We must do everything we can to help lift this growing population out of homelessness. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit Crisis Text Line at https://crisistextline.org.
HOMELESS
KRON4

San Francisco housing project for homeless rejected

KRON4's Taylor Bisacky reports. San Francisco housing project for homeless rejected. Bob Melvin leaving A's, agrees to 3-year deal with Padres: Reports. Pittsburg High School student wears KKK costume to school. Gov. Newsom acknowledges In-N-Out vaccine controversy. Winners & Losers. Why everyone is hiring and no one is getting hired?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The News Guard

SNAP: Emergency benefits to increase in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, approximately 398,400 SNAP households will receive approximately $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy