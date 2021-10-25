CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Launching a career: The power of social media

Augusta Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. CNNMoney added social media marketing jobs to their list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Jobs, citing a 9 percent rise in job growth over 10 years. According to LinkedIn, the number of social media positions advertised on the network has increased by 1357%...

augustafreepress.com

wrestlinginc.com

Chelsea Green Discusses Negativity On Social Media, How It “Ruins Entire Careers”

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio with fiancée Matt Cardona, wrestler Chelsea Green talked about her recent appearance in GCW, where she helped Cardona win back the Internet Championship. Green is approaching her GCW run with the same attitude she had when she worked for Impact and Lucha Underground prior to signing with WWE.
WWE
Alpena News

Narcotics team launches social media campaign to encourage girls’ self-esteem

ALPENA — Girls in Alpena regularly fall prey to drug dealers who use the girls to transport their wares, police say. Detectives for the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team routinely encounter traffickers who victimize Alpena-area teenagers and young women, targeting those made vulnerable by low self-esteem and convincing them to carry drugs in body cavities, said D/Lt. Stuart Sharp, HUNT commander.
ALPENA, MI
martechseries.com

LiveWorld Launches New Digital & Social Media Solutions for Hospital Marketing

Leading Digital Agency Enables Hospitals to Acquire, Connect With, and Serve Patients Better. LiveWorld, Inc., with over 25 years of experience in healthcare, retail, and consumer digital and social media, announces new agency services and capabilities to address the most demanding hospital marketing challenges. LiveWorld’s proven approach and expertise enables hospitals to acquire, connect, and bind consumers to hospitals with breakthrough creative, and healthcare communities to drive behavior change and moderation to protect and enhance brand reputation.
HEALTH
CNBC

Trump announces social media platform launch plan, SPAC deal

Former President Donald Trump is launching his very own social media network in order to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." The app appears to be the first project of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), which will list on the Nasdaq through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Group.
POTUS
bitcoinist.com

Power to the People: What Happens When a Social Media Platform is Decentralized?

Democracy has been a hot topic for the last few years. For some, it’s a right that is appreciated and cherished. For others, it is a dream they someday hope to experience. In the US, there is growing unrest that “democracy” can take many forms, and the current one doesn’t actually represent the people. This may seem contradictory at first, but America is a representative democracy, not a direct democracy. For an office as important as the Presidency, this means that voters elect representatives, who then select (in a not well-understood way) the electoral college, who then selects the winning candidate. This is the same process used for a very long time, but was set up because direct voting was complicated two centuries ago; ironically, today direct voting is arguably much more simple than the several layers of representatives. And given that in the last few decades there have been several incidents where the electoral college did not represent the popular vote, this has left a sour taste for a society that considers voting a basic right.
INTERNET
Variety

Facebook’s Meta Reboot: Do We Really Want to Live in Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse?

The metaverse is coming, according to Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook who is now trying to reinvent the company under a new name: Meta Platforms. In a presentation Thursday at the Facebook Connect conference, Zuck announced the corporate name change. He pitched the metaverse (which, for now, is mostly hypothetical) as a game-changer: “In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up. This will open up more opportunity no matter where you live. You’ll...
INTERNET
Augusta Free Press

The pivotal pros and cons of WordPress optimized hosting

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Everyone who knows anything about how websites work must have heard about or even used WordPress. Although many other content management systems exist, WordPress is by far the most widely used CMS preferred by owners of almost any type of website. The...
INTERNET
Augusta Free Press

E-commerce trend prediction 2022

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Analyzing what could be expected from the e-commerce industry in coming years. According to the International Trade Administration, e-commerce has become a phrase that encapsulates online businesses that sell products or services to consumers either locally or abroad. E-commerce has the probability to enable a favorable opportunity for both startup businesses as well as established organizations by potentially increasing their revenue through a prominent online presence and possible expansion of customer base.
MARKETS
Augusta Free Press

How to conduct a productive remote meeting

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Companies had already made the decision whether they wanted employees working remotely or required full-time attendance at their offices before the Coronavirus crisis. Companies suddenly had to change and adapt to remote working models after the world was turned upside down. The...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Meta: Facebook's high-stakes bet to save itself

Facebook's name change offers a convenient diversion as scandal plagues the platform, but the new handle is also key to the firm's costly effort to save itself from very real threats, experts said. Jokes and vitriol poured in after CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the new corporate handle "Meta," with critics blasting it as a transparent effort to distract from its whistleblower crisis. But Zuckerberg argued the name demonstrates the company's commitment to building its "metaverse," a virtual reality version of the internet that would make online experiences -- like chatting with a friend or attending a concert -- feel face-to-face. Making a success of the aspirational ambition though would help address real, long-term threats like an eroding youth user base, regulatory scrutiny and even the sway fellow giants like Apple hold over Facebook.
INTERNET

