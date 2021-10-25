CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook Criticisms Reach 'Boiling Point' With Calls for New Laws, Investigation

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RE6FQ_0ccEkYyV00

Rishi Bharwani, the director of partnerships and policy for nonprofit Accountable Tech, joined Cheddar to discuss the hot button topic of regulatory oversight of social media giant Facebook. Bharwani discussed the bipartisan pieces of legislation already making their way through Congress and said the body should pass stronger data privacy laws, ban surveillance advertising, and require meaningful accountability and transparency from the company. "Now I think we've reached a boiling point where congressional action is needed and inaction is no longer acceptable," he said. Bharwani also called for a concurrent investigation into Mark Zuckerberg's company.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Congress Grills TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube Amid Facebook Scrutiny Over Child Safety

Social media platforms TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube are facing questions in DC about consumer protections, data security, and product safety for young users. Emily Birnbaum, tech lobbying and influence reporter at Politico, joined Cheddar to provide some background into what led to the congressional hearing and the potential outcome. Birnbaum noted that social media platforms have been attempting to distance themselves from Facebook and the ongoing bad press it garnered in recent months.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Users Will Probably Overlook Facebook Oversight Board's Concerns Over VIP Moderation

Facebook is again under fire after its oversight board found a lack of an explanation for its "unacceptable" moderation practices involving VIP users like celebrities and influencers. Jim Anderson, CEO at SocialFlow, joined Cheddar to talk about how the rebuke is probably good for the social media giant. However, he didn't think it would largely affect users on a daily basis. "I think people, they go onto Facebook for whatever reasons, to see what their friends, family, news outlets are posting," Anderson said. "And I'm not sure that that's going to change very much with this or frankly any of the news that we've seen."
INTERNET
Cheddar News

The Verge: Facebook Planning to Rebrand With New Name

Facebook as a company may soon operate under a new name. The change, reported in The Verge, at the social media giant would reflect the company's and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's new focus on building the metaverse. The report's author, senior reporter for The Verge Alex Heath joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Laws#New Laws#Accountable Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Leader-Telegram

Facebook's name game

Facebook, by any other name, has a problem. It’s not a profit growth problem — at least not right now. It is a bruised and battered corporate image as a social media bully. Facebook is used to the spotlight, and it has thrived under pressure from the public and politicians...
INTERNET
The Independent

Maryland congressman deactivates Facebook account

A Maryland congressman announced Wednesday that he has deactivated his official congressional and campaign Facebook and Instagram accounts until their parent company and Congress make substantial reforms to protect children, health and democratic values. Democratic Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said his decision follows disturbing whistleblower reports about the company's own research revealing harm to democracy, the mental health of teens and the amplification of hate speech.In a news release, Ruppersberger cited a report in The Washington Post that Facebook’s algorithm at one time treated “angry” reactions as five times more valuable than “likes,” disproportionately promoting content that was likely to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Nobody Can See Into Facebook

The overarching takeaway from the Facebook Papers is that Facebook knows. The company monitors just about everything, as the whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed by providing 17 news organizations with documents about the social-media company’s internal research and discussions. Facebook and its tech-industry peers employ armies of exceptional research scientists who evaluate how the platform shapes social behavior. Those researchers agree to a Faustian bargain—in exchange for limitless data, they sign nondisclosure agreements. And as the Facebook Papers document, these employees have discovered a range of disturbing problems that, if not for Haugen, might never have become publicly known. Even when employees of Facebook (which officially renamed itself Meta on Thursday) have privately objected to the company’s decisions to put profit over public safety, they’ve in many cases been overruled by Mark Zuckerberg and other executives.
INTERNET
protocol.com

Facebook fights back against the media by criticizing … embargoes?

Facebook has made a series of increasingly aggressive statements in recent weeks, attempting to undermine The Wall Street Journal's reporting on thousands of pages of leaked internal documents. On Monday, the company tried a new approach, chastising reporters for such indiscretions as … collaborating and agreeing to press embargoes. "Right...
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

473
Followers
546
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy