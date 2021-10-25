Facebook Criticisms Reach 'Boiling Point' With Calls for New Laws, Investigation

Facebook is again under fire after its oversight board found a lack of an explanation for its "unacceptable" moderation practices involving VIP users like celebrities and influencers. Jim Anderson, CEO at SocialFlow, joined Cheddar to talk about how the rebuke is probably good for the social media giant. However, he didn't think it would largely affect users on a daily basis. "I think people, they go onto Facebook for whatever reasons, to see what their friends, family, news outlets are posting," Anderson said. "And I'm not sure that that's going to change very much with this or frankly any of the news that we've seen."

INTERNET ・ 10 DAYS AGO