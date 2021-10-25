Sign up this week for 9th Annual Pumpkin Run
Cazenovia High School will sponsor its annual 5K “Pumpkin Run” and half mile “Spooky Sprint” for kids on Sunday, Oct 31 beginning at 1 p.m.
Proceeds from the race will benefit the Class of 2023.
The run will begin in front of the high school and wind through the village on a route similar to the annual “Chilly Chili” race.
This year’s race will offer on-line registration via runsignup.com or on a traditional paper form from any Junior. Race day sign-up will also be available beginning at 12 p.m.
The Spooky Sprint is free for children and costumes are welcome.
Race registration forms and additional information can be found at runsignup.com.
