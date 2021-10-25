CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sign up this week for 9th Annual Pumpkin Run

By Eagle Newsroom
 6 days ago
“Spooky Sprinters” gather at the start line before the first Annual Pumpkin Run. This year’s event will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 31, followed by the 5K race/walk. (Submitted)

Cazenovia High School will sponsor its annual 5K “Pumpkin Run” and half mile “Spooky Sprint” for kids on Sunday, Oct 31 beginning at 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Class of 2023.

The run will begin in front of the high school and wind through the village on a route similar to the annual “Chilly Chili” race.

This year’s race will offer on-line registration via runsignup.com or on a traditional paper form from any Junior. Race day sign-up will also be available beginning at 12 p.m.

The Spooky Sprint is free for children and costumes are welcome.

Race registration forms and additional information can be found at runsignup.com.

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

