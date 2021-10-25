Sign up this week for 9th Annual Pumpkin Run

“Spooky Sprinters” gather at the start line before the first Annual Pumpkin Run. This year’s event will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 31, followed by the 5K race/walk. (Submitted)

Cazenovia High School will sponsor its annual 5K “Pumpkin Run” and half mile “Spooky Sprint” for kids on Sunday, Oct 31 beginning at 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Class of 2023.

The run will begin in front of the high school and wind through the village on a route similar to the annual “Chilly Chili” race.

This year’s race will offer on-line registration via runsignup.com or on a traditional paper form from any Junior. Race day sign-up will also be available beginning at 12 p.m.

The Spooky Sprint is free for children and costumes are welcome.

Race registration forms and additional information can be found at runsignup.com.