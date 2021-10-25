Yosemite Falls comes roaring back to life following torrential rain, atmospheric river
The massive storm that broke records in the Bay Area also helped bring an iconic Yosemite spot roaring back to life after a dry summer. RELATED: Satellite video shows atmospheric river impacting West Coast Yosemite Falls was listed as "dry" last week on the Yosemite National Park website. Images from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam on Thursday, Oct. 21 confirm that there was no water flowing from the iconic attraction. What a difference a few days makes! VIDEO: Biggest storm in years brings torrential rain, flooding to Bay Area
Here's a look at how the atmospheric river impacted cities across the Bay Area.On Sunday, that same webcam showed a massive flow of water at the Falls. The National Weather Service reports that Yosemite Valley received at least 5 inches of rain on Sunday, Oct. 24 alone. That heavy rainfall put the park under a flash flood warning from Sunday into Monday. Despite the dangerous conditions, the rainfall is a welcome site for the National Park after an exceptionally dry summer.
Comments / 8