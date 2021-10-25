CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Yosemite Falls comes roaring back to life following torrential rain, atmospheric river

ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago

The massive storm that broke records in the Bay Area also helped bring an iconic Yosemite spot roaring back to life after a dry summer.

Yosemite Falls was listed as "dry" last week on the Yosemite National Park website. Images from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam on Thursday, Oct. 21 confirm that there was no water flowing from the iconic attraction.

What a difference a few days makes!

On Sunday, that same webcam showed a massive flow of water at the Falls.

The National Weather Service reports that Yosemite Valley received at least 5 inches of rain on Sunday, Oct. 24 alone.

That heavy rainfall put the park under a flash flood warning from Sunday into Monday.

Despite the dangerous conditions, the rainfall is a welcome site for the National Park after an exceptionally dry summer.

Comments / 8

mdubur
5d ago

Show me this in a week with water and I will be impressed. My frigg'n rain gutter was dry last week also😅🤣

