Fetty Wap appears to be on the wrong side of the law as the rapper was arrested in New York this past Thursday (Oct. 28) and hit with federal drug charges, which carry a possible life sentence if he is convicted. According to an indictment, Wap is accused of being a member of a drug distribution ring that’s alleged to have trafficked upwards of 100 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack between Long Island and New Jersey over the course of a year (June 2019 through June 2020). The New Jersey native was set to perform as part of the Rolling...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO