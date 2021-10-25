“A Nightmare On Elm Street” Was Loosely Based On This Real Story

Scream star Neve Campbell and writer Kevin Williamson recall the story of how the filmmakers came by the infamous Ghostface mask in this exclusive featurette from the upcoming 25th anniversary home entertainment release. In celebration of its 25th anniversary and just in time for Halloween, Scream will be released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD and in a newly remastered Blu-ray on October 19, 2021, from Paramount Home Entertainment. 25 years after its theatrical debut, Scream remains a wildly entertaining and terrifically terrifying cinematic experience. Directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, the film is a brilliant deconstruction of the horror genre that pays homage to the conventions of slasher films while upending them with clever twists and witty dialogue. The new Scream 4K Ultra HD, Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, and Blu-ray include a brand-new look back at the film and director Wes Craven, featuring archival behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews with stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, as well as screenwriter Kevin Williamson and the directors and other cast members from the new installment in the franchise scheduled to premiere in theaters in 2022 from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO