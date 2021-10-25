CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: In Season 11, Larry David Shrugs Off the Pandemic — Thank Goodness

By Ben Travers
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZ0dx_0ccEjraP00

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “ Curb Your Enthusiasm ” Season 11, Episode 1, “The Five-Foot Fence.”]

When we last saw Larry David , it wasn’t on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He was peering through his back window in the pages of The New York Times . Or he was reviving his “SNL” alter ego , Senator Bernie Sanders, from what appeared to be a chair in his home office. Or he was explaining the virtues of stay-at-home orders on behalf of the State of California. (“I basically want to address the idiots out there…” remains a timeless introduction.) As the coronavirus started to spread, one could argue Larry David was the first face of the pandemic — the curmudgeonly source of comfort for so many uneasy Americans, still searching for smiles in increasingly difficult times. In part, it was a title bestowed by timing: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” wrapped its tenth season in March 2020, so those watching weekly had Larry on the brain, and anyone who’d fallen behind now had plenty of time to catch up.

But “Curb” wasn’t meant to tackle the pandemic; it was meant as relief from it. David, along with showrunner and executive producer Jeff Schaffer, acknowledge as much in the Season 11 premiere, “The Five-Foot Fence,” as the fictional Larry David goes about life as usual. He’s dating, he’s going to dinner parties, he’s attending large indoor gatherings — and he’s ruining every single one. That’s what he does. It’s what he’s always done. HBO ’s Season 11 tagline reads, “The world has changed. He hasn’t,” and while that doesn’t dismiss the possibility of watching Larry debate proper masking policies or readdress “the idiots” about not getting vaccinated, the hysterical first episode also illustrates why the big-picture stuff rarely invades TV Larry’s world. His life is one of glorious hypocrisies and picked-apart social customs, revolving around relatable minutiae instead of being dominated by topical universality.

Just look at one of the early gut laughs of Episode 1. When Albert Brooks pops by to borrow a photo for his “live funeral” (a practice that’s been around since at least 2005, when I saw Michael Caine’s character throw one in “The Weather Man” ), he checks how Larry is feeling, after walking into a glass door the night prior. “Did you get an MRI?” he asks. “Do you know what a brain bleed is?” Larry quickly and honestly responds, “I don’t care.” He would rather die suddenly in his sleep from an unchecked head injury than go to the hospital every time he bumps into his head. (More specifically, he’d rather die than spend the money, or he’d rather die than deal with the insurance paperwork.) In a time when we’re all still grappling with the long-term effects of a global pandemic, be it psychological constraints about reentering public spaces or very real concerns about catching breakthrough COVID, it’s extra gleeful to see Larry take his good health for granted. Even Brooks wants to laugh, while telling Larry to drop dead.

While the episode acknowledges the pandemic when Brooks is exposed as “a COVID hoarder” (by Larry, of course), its lead is far more concerned with getting his money back from the conveniently forgetful Dennis Zweibel (John Pirruccello from “Barry”) and launching his new show, “Young Larry,” at Netflix. Technically, he’s most concerned with avoiding the legal hullabaloo of the wrongful death lawsuit threatened by Marcos (Marques Ray), unless Larry casts his daughter, Maria Sofia (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) in the project. That Larry would rather risk cratering the easiest pitch of his life than pay for his lawyers to eventually settle with Marcos tells you everything you need to know about the wealthy man’s priorities: They’re the same as they’ve ever been.

“Curb’s” are, too, with the fundamental rule still intact: Be funny. Scattered among the 42-minute premiere are big laughs from veteran players and superb guest stars — and I’m not just talking about Jeff Garlin’s echoing guffaw during the funeral. Jon Hamm nearly steals the show again , first by explaining why the movie based on Larry went away (“The audience didn’t really respond to the main character. The word that kept reappearing was ‘repugnant.'”), then by deftly incorporating Yiddish into his adoring eulogy of Albert and, soon after, his direct evisceration of him. (“You’re sitting over here with a closet full of toilet paper? Unbelievable. Shanda! A shanda! “)

Guest acting Emmys were built for people like him, and I’ve give one to Lucy Liu, too, whose reaction to Larry crashing into that door tells you all you need to know about their relationship going forward. Meanwhile, Leon’s seasonal arc is off to an excellent start; you have to love his casting call for a new Mary Ferguson, after seeing the original befall the same fate as Larry. (There’s just no coming back from walking into a door, though both klutzes fared better than their HBO counterpart, Selina Meyer .) And any plot twist that results in casting “ Idiotsitter ‘s” Charlotte Newhouse is an automatic win.

When we last saw the “Curb” version of Larry, his Spite Store was up in flames and his petty schemes had backfired once again. At the end of Episode 1, he’s sitting with Albert Brooks, dateless, his new project in turmoil, and his social circle as perturbed as ever. But his fans should be soothed to the point of elation. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is back, same as it ever was, but never resting on its laurels or taking the easy way out. Season 11 is still working for our laughter, even as the music plays on. “[bum bum bum]…”

Grade: B+

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 11 premieres new episodes Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET. Seasons 1 – 10 are available to stream via HBO Max.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Dave Chappelle’s Intent Doesn’t Matter, Jon Stewart

Nearly three weeks after its October 5 debut on Netflix, Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special “The Closer” remains embroiled in controversy. Last week saw the promised walkout of trans Netflix employees and allies in protest of their employer’s defense of Chappelle and his increasingly trademark transphobia, as well as comments from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in which he expressed regret regarding how the company had handled employee concerns about “The Closer” while continuing to defend the choice to proceed with the special. “When we think about this challenge — we have to entertain the world — part of that challenge means that...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

At Halyna Hutchins’ Candlelight Vigil, Officials Vow to Fight Putting Production Budgets Over People

At a candlelight vigil held outside the Burbank offices of IATSE Local 80 on Sunday evening, Halyna Hutchins was remembered by her friends and colleagues as a loving and passionate mother, wife, friend, and filmmaker whose life was cut short when she was shot and killed on the New Mexico set of “Rust” last week when the film’s star and producer Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun. The hundreds gathered focused on mourning Hutchins, but many also connected the tragedy to broader conversations around crew safety and the familiar financial pressures that lead productions to make sometimes dangerous cost-saving decisions. Among those who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart Thinks She’s Probably Only Made ‘Five Really Good Films’

Kristen Stewart has a self-deprecating approach to her career spanning more than 50 films, and that took flight with the release of the “Twilight” franchise. The actress, now an Oscar contender for her turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming festival favorite “Spencer,” spoke to the Sunday Times (via Yahoo) about her body of work, which since breaking away from “Twilight” has long been revered by critics. (And there’s of course her legion of “Twilight” fans, too.) Stewart, who has starred in films from directors like David Fincher and Woody Allen, said that choosing roles can be a “total crapshoot.”...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
Person
Albert Brooks
Person
Jeff Schaffer
Person
Michael Caine
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Jeff Garlin
Zimbio

Larry David Pictures

J.B. Smoove, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, Ashley Underwood, Jeff Garlin. Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Kevin Nealon, Susie Essman. Lacy Redway, Ariel Nicholson, Irina Shayk, Lily Aldridge, Sistine Stallone. Staud - Front Row & Backstage - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The S... September 12, 2021. View...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘Snoop and Martha,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Inside Job,’ ‘Invasion,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Featuring Spokane’s Ricky Webster, owner of Rind and Wheat, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart’s aptly titled very tasty Halloween special “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” is the reality-TV cooking competition of the season. Trios of chefs compete to build Halloween-worthy culinary spectacles, dozens and dozens of treats and perhaps even a “fortress of fondant” that are spooky and tasty enough to impress the hosts. “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” is available on Peacock.
SPOKANE, WA
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11: Yes, the Man With Little Social Decorum Is Back

It’s been over a year since audiences last heard the gleeful tuba riff that has bookended each episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” since 2000. Luckily, the wait is over. The “Seinfeld” creator and company have come back to play exaggerated versions of themselves for another season. Like the previous 10, Season 11 promises a wealth of social faux pas, sardonic one-liners (courtesy of Susie) and trivial annoyances escalating into full-blown disasters – mostly thanks to Larry and his inability to let things go.
TV SERIES
Times-News

How 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returns with Albert Brooks, Jon Hamm and Purell hoarding

Spoiler alert! The following contains details from the Season 11 premiere of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Five-Foot Fence." The "spite store" has been replaced by the "plop" and the pandemic warrants a few Purell hoarder jokes. But otherwise, the Season 11 premiere of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (10:30 EDT/PDT Sundays...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curb Your Enthusiasm#Hbo Max#David Was#The New York Times#Americans#Hbo
tvinsider.com

15 Stars Who Played Themselves on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ (VIDEO)

Playing a fictionalized version of oneself on Curb Your Enthusiasm must be a prett-ay, prett-ay, prett-ay good gig: Dozens of celebs have done so on Larry David’s HBO comedy so far. And the trailer for Season 11 (premiering Sunday, October 24) reveals more cameos are on the way. Jon Hamm...
TV SERIES
E! News

12 Pretty, Pretty Good Gifts for Curb Your Enthusiasm Fans

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. You're not screaming, we're screaming! Season 11 of HBO's Curb...
TV & VIDEOS
Thrillist

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Returns With Shame for the COVID Hoarders

Watching TV right now, you'd be hard pressed to find any evidence that COVID exists. Last year there were some nods to mask wearing on network dramas, but in the premium cable world, the pandemic seemed to have never happened. On Succession, there is sound reasoning behind the exclusion; rich people, like the Roys, didn't experience the last couple of years in the same way as the rest of us. And then there's Curb Your Enthusiasm, which returned on HBO in glorious form last night.
TV SERIES
Channel 3000

Loper Report: ‘Dune’, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, ‘Love Life’

News 3 Now film expert Wil Loper breaks down the weekend at the box office and what will be streaming in the upcoming week in this week’s Loper Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Witcher Season 2 Trailer: Geralt Shrugs Off 'End of Days' Talk as 'Horses--t'

Oh, The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia has seen some things — so, as indicated in the new trailer for Season 2, you’ll have to forgive him if your “end of days” blathering doesn’t make him quake in his boots. In addition to the new trailer above, Netflix also released the poster below (click to zoom). Based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix’s The Witcher stars Man of Steel‘s Henry Cavill as Geralt, a solitary monster hunter struggling to find his place in the world when destiny unites him, a powerful sorceress and a young princess as they navigate the increasingly volatile...
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Kal Penn comes out, publicly reveals 11-year relationship with fiancé Josh

On Sunday, Kal Penn confirmed that he is engaged to his partner of 11 years, Josh. The actor and former White House staff member during the Barack Obama administration first shared his relationship in his upcoming book “You Can’t Be Serious.” In an interview with People, he confirmed the news publicly for the first time, sharing some intimate details of their relationship and balancing his private and public life.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy